BOSTON — Massachusetts could become the latest front in the culture war clash over gas stoves, with legislative proposals being considered that would restrict or ban the fossil-fuel powered appliances in new homes.
On Beacon Hill, a group of progressive Democratic lawmakers have filed proposals that would require the state to draft regulations restricting gas ranges and other appliances in new construction.
One proposal, filed by Reps. Christine Barber, D-Somerville, and Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, would require the state Board of Building Regulations and Standards — which sets building codes — to adopt new regulations prohibiting the installation of gas stoves in residential construction.
Another proposal, filed by Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Marlborough, would allow cities and towns to create local ordinances banning gas powered heating systems, water heaters, stoves, dryers and other appliances.
A proposal filed by Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, would require the state Department of Energy Resources to set up a $30 million fund to retrofit low-income or moderate-income housing with “clean” heating and cooking. Gas companies would be required to help foot the bill.
None of the proposals appear to call for banning gas stoves in restaurants or other businesses.
Meanwhile, some local governments are moving ahead of the state to restrict fossil-fuel burning appliances in new construction, as well.
Earlier this month, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during her State of the City speech that she will sign an executive order requiring new construction and major renovations in schools, municipal buildings, and public housing, to be fossil-fuel free.
Wu didn’t specifically mention gas stoves, but the Democrat has previously expressed support for restricting them.
Collectively, the proposals could make Massachusetts another flashpoint in the national debate over gas stove bans, with elected officials being increasingly pressured to set restrictions on the appliances as part of dual efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce childhood illnesses such as asthma.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says gas-burning stoves are “unsafe” and linked to respiratory illness like asthma, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health ailments, especially when not used with proper ventilation.
Exposure to indoor air pollution from cooking with fossil fuels is a leading factor in childhood asthma, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, heart disease, and lung cancer, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The American Public Health Association recently issued a statement calling gas stoves “a public health concern,” and urging federal agencies to do more to educate the public about health risks.
More than 40 million Americans use gas stoves, according to industry data.
So far, only California has taken steps to prohibit gas appliances by 2030 under new rules set in September by the state’s Air Resources Board.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul recently called on state lawmakers to set new requirements for buildings to have zero emissions and no gas stoves by 2028, and to ban the sale of new fossil-fuel-powered heating equipment by 2030.
She cited a recent study that found that gas stoves are responsible for 12.7% of childhood asthma cases nationwide.
A 2022 Massachusetts law included a provision that allows 10 municipalities to limit or ban the use of fossil fuels in new construction.
In Congress, a group of House Democrats, including Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, recently wrote a letter urging the federal agency to take a closer look at regulating gas stoves, which they said pose a risk to consumers by causing “indoor air pollution.”
The Democrats asked the agency to consider a requirement that gas stoves be sold with ventilation hoods, set standards related to gas leaks and dangerous emissions, and labels to warn consumers about the “risk” of using gas stoves.
Meanwhile, House Republicans have filed a bill to prohibit the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves.
Conservative groups pan the idea as government overreach, saying it penalizes consumers while doing little to blunt the impacts of climate change.
“One of the worst ideas to come out of government has to be banning popular appliances such as gas stoves,” said Paul Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “This will do nothing for climate change and it is simply a way for politicians to control the public.”
