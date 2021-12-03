SALEM — A technical school’s labor of love has helped restore and beautify a Juniper Point landmark.
Students from Essex Technical High School’s carpentry program have completed work on the gazebo within Juniper Point Playground, off Beach Avenue behind the Willows.
“This park was reconstructed 25 years ago by the city of Salem, and when they did, they put parking spaces there, grass, the gazebo, new structures,” said James Pacone, a member of the Essex Tech School Committee and a Juniper Point resident. “The city of Salem did a nice job reconstructing this park, and the gazebo was part of it. But over the years of deferred maintenance, this is what happens.”
When the carpentry program started work on the project toward the end of September, supports tying it into the ground were failing or damaged, and the cedar shingles making up the roof were deteriorating, and in some instances missing completely, according to carpentry teacher Roy Silva. While students worked on their skills via the labor, the city provided the materials.
Today, every shingle has been replaced by students. The two beams that had failed have also been replaced, and the students were given a bounty of pizza and Pepsi at the conclusion of the job late Thursday morning.
Henry Worth, a 16-year-old junior related to Juniper Point Ward Councilor Bob McCarthy, lives in a home overlooking the park.
“My entire life has been here, I think my parents’ life too. It’s cool working next to your house,” Worth said. “We actually never did this kind of roofing stuff before, and it’s a good learning experience.”
It’s a good learning experience because of the environment, according to Silva. Juniper Point, unlike the classrooms at Essex Tech, is entirely outdoors — meaning the students had to grapple with the wildcard of weather conditions to finish the project.
“It was harder in the cold and stuff,” Worth said, “but beside that, it was fun.”
Some students, like 16-year-old Salem resident Maria “Bear” Parnassa, was able to use the project to address some fears. That includes climbing a ladder to replace shingles and set up flashing, which she helped wrap up Thursday as well.
“It’s a pretty big step for me, also helped me get over the fear of heights — at least just a little bit,” she said. “Carpentry is currently my backup plan for a career, so this is definitely helping me get experience and helping me get hired if my first path (screenwriting) doesn’t come out as planned.”
That’s what stood out about the project to Silva, one of two teachers who worked with students on the project over roughly 30 visits to the site.
“These kinds of jobs, it gives them a perspective of what they want to do in their careers,” Silva said. That could include being a teacher, an architect, building inspector... “They have to get hands on. It’s a great experience. I tell them, even though you may not want to be a contractor or work by trade, you may have a home someday.”
McCarthy, a general contractor by day living just down the road from the park, backed the quality of the work.
“I give all the credit in the world to Jim Pacone, one of the neighbors there. ... They were looking for projects, and he identified this one,” McCarthy said. “It came out great, and it’s a good way to get the kids involved with some practical experience while, at the same time, allowing the city to get something done.”
