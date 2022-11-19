Looking for some fresh ideas for your cookie tray? Here are more old and new favorites, compiled by The Washington Post for its 13th annual holiday cookie collection.
So, what are you waiting for? Preheat that oven and make someone happy – starting with you.
LEMON RICOTTA BUTTERCREAM SANDWICH COOKIES
Yield: 30 sandwich cookies.
The best of sweet and tart flavors work together here, in the glaze on top and the whipped filling sandwiched between tender, lemon-infused cookies.
Make ahead: The sandwich cookies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days; for longer-term storage, we recommend keeping the single cookies (half of them with glazed tops) stored separately at room temperature for up to 10 days, and refrigerating the ricotta buttercream filling for up to 1 week; assemble just before serving.
Adapted from "MasterChef Junior Cookbook: Bold Recipes and Essential Techniques to Inspire Young Cooks" (Clarkson Potter, 2017).
For the cookies
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 cups granulated sugar
2 large eggs 1 tablespoon finely grated zest plus 3 tablespoons juice (from 1 lemon)
For the filling
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons heavy cream
7 ounces whole-milk ricotta cheese
Scrapings of 1/2 vanilla bean
For the glaze
3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1 tablespoon finely grated zest plus 3 tablespoons juice (from 1 lemon)
For the cookies: Position oven racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 400 degrees F. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Combine the butter and granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer, or use a handheld electric mixer; beat on medium-high speed for about 3 minutes, until lightened. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add the lemon zest and juice, beating to incorporate. Stop to scrape down the bowl.
On low speed, gradually add the flour mixture until just incorporated. Transfer the dough to a large piping bag fitted with a 1M open star tip; alternatively, fill a gallon-size zip-top bag with the dough and cut off one bottom corner. Pipe a dozen 2-inch rounds on each baking sheet, and the remaining 6 rounds on the third baking sheet, spacing the rounds at least 2 inches apart (these cookies will spread). Bake (upper and lower racks) for 12 to 15 minutes, rotating the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. The cookies will be pale and barely golden at the edges. Repeat with the remaining dough to create a total of 60 cookies.
For the filling: Combine the butter and confectioners' sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a balloon-whisk attachment, or use a handheld electric mixer; beat on medium-high speed until creamy. Stop to scrape down the bowl. Add the heavy cream, ricotta and vanilla bean scrapings, then beat on low speed until well incorporated.
For the glaze: Whisk together the confectioners' sugar, lemon zest and juice in a medium bowl, until smooth.
When ready to assemble, invert half the cookies. Spread a heaping tablespoon of the filling on each one. Top with the remaining cookies. Use a pastry brush or your clean finger to coat the top of each sandwich cookie with the glaze. Wait for it to set before serving or storing.
Nutrition | Per sandwich cookie: 260 calories, 2 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 14 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 60 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 24 g sugar
NUTELLA STUFFED SKILLET
Cookie Yield: 10 to 12 servings.
Skillet cookies are popular for a reason — there's little or no portioning of dough, and the resulting wedges are fun to serve.
We recommend using a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet here, or an ovenproof nonstick skillet. The dough can also be assembled by hand.
If Nutella isn't your thing, use fudge or caramel instead.
Make ahead: The cookie is best served when barely warm, but once it's completely cooled, it can be transferred to a plate, covered with aluminum foil and stored at room temperature for a day or two.
Adapted from "Cast Iron Gourmet: Amazing Recipes With Less Fuss and Fewer Dishes," by Megan Keno (Page Street Publishing, 2017).
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into cubes, at room temperature
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 large eggs
2 1/4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup Nutella or other chocolate-hazelnut spread (see headnote)
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Have a 10-inch cast-iron skillet at hand.
Combine the butter and sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer, or use a handheld electric mixer; beat on medium speed for about 5 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract. Reduce the speed to medium-low; add the eggs one at a time, beating until fully incorporated. Stop to scrape down the bowl.
Add the flour, baking soda and salt. Beat on medium-low speed to form a firm dough, then add the chocolate chips and beat on low speed just until evenly distributed.
Press half the cookie dough into the bottom of the skillet. Spread the Nutella evenly over that dough, leaving a 1/2 inch margin around the edge. (This is easy to do with an offset spatula.) Top with the remaining cookie dough, making sure to cover the Nutella completely at the edges - sealing them, if you can.
Bake (middle rack) for about 25 minutes; the edges will be golden brown, and the top will look slightly underbaked, yet it should be fairly firm to the touch. Transfer to a wire rack to cool; the residual heat from the pan should continue to cook the cookie for a bit. Let sit for at least 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition | Per serving (based on 12): 610 calories, 6 g protein, 82 g carbohydrates, 31 g fat, 18 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 61 g sugar
PECAN SANDIES
Yield: 24 cookies.
The combination of sweet toasted nuts, butter and sugar is a winner; the variation included below adds smoky bits of bacon! This is an egg-free dough that doesn't need chilling time.
If you decide to use bacon, be sure to use a good-quality brand.
Make ahead: The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Demerara sugar is a raw, coarse-crystal brown sugar that delivers nice exterior crunch and color. It is carried in most supermarkets.
Adapted from "Zingerman's Bakehouse" by Amy Emberling and Frank Carollo (Chronicle, 2017).
1 1/4 cups raw pecan halves
18 tablespoons (2 sticks plus 2 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons water
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups plus 2 tablespoons flour
Sea salt, for sprinkling
Demerara sugar, for sprinkling (see headnote)
Preheat the oven 325 degrees F. Line a few baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
Spread the pecans on one of the sheets; toast in the oven (middle rack) for 10 to 12 minutes, checking on them after 8 minutes. They should be fragrant and lightly browned. Cool completely, then coarsely chop to pea-size.
Combine the butter and granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or use a handheld electric mixer; beat on medium speed for about 3 minutes, until creamy and lightened. Stop to scrape down the bowl.
Add the water and vanilla extract, beating (low speed) to incorporate, then add the flour and chopped pecans. Beat until evenly incorporated.
Scoop the dough into 1-ounce portions (or use 2 tablespoons' worth) to roll into 24 equal balls. Arrange them on the baking sheets, pressing each ball slightly with the palm of your hand. Space the balls at least 1 1/2 inches apart.
Sprinkle each portion with a little of the salt and a liberal amount of Demerara sugar. Bake one sheet at a time (middle rack) for 16 to 18 minutes, until light brown on top and golden brown on the bottom. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely.
Variation: Cook 3 slices of bacon, starting in a cold skillet over medium heat. Drain on paper towels, then chop into 1/4-inch pieces. Add to the dough along with the chopped pecans.
Nutrition | Per cookie: 170 calories, 2 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 12 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar
SMOKY S'MORES BARS
Yield: 24 bars.
These may evoke campfire memories for you — with easy assembly. The smoky flavor comes from a sprinkling of smoked sea salt.
Make ahead: The slab needs to be refrigerated for 1 to 2 hours, until firm, before cutting into bars.
Adapted from "Delightful Desserts: The Secrets to Achieving Incredible Flavor in Your Sweet Treats" by Jane Soudah (YC Media, 2017).
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs, plus 2 cups broken graham cracker pieces (7 to 8 sheets)
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips
1 cup milk chocolate chips
2 cups heavy cream, heated to just below a full boil
4 cups mini marshmallows
3/4 teaspoon smoked flaked salt, such as Maldon brand
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and kosher salt in a mixing bowl, stirring until evenly coated, then press them evenly into the baking pan. Bake (middle rack) for 15 to 20 minutes, to form a lightly golden crust. Let cool.
Combine the bittersweet and milk chocolate chips in a separate, heatproof mixing bowl. Pour the heated heavy cream over the chocolate chips; let sit for 5 minutes (so the chocolate melts), then whisk to form a smooth ganache.
Add the mini marshmallows and graham cracker pieces, stirring to coat well. Pour this mixture over the baked crust, then sprinkle the top with the smoked salt. Cover loosely and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours, until firm, before cutting into 24 pieces.
Nutrition | Per bar: 260 calories, 2 g protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 18 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 160 mg sodium, 1 g dietary fiber, 17 g sugar
TOASTED MARSHMALLOW BROWNIE KRINKLES
Yield: 35 to 42 cookies.
As much as we love chocolate crinkle cookies, topping them with marshmallows that get melty and chewy makes these classic treats even better.
Make ahead: The dough needs to be refrigerated for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight. The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Adapted from a Mindy Segal recipe in "America the Great Cookbook: The Food We Make for the People We Love From 100 of Our Finest Chefs and Food Heroes" edited by Joe Yonan (Weldon Owen, 2017).
4 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 3/4 cups flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch-processed
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
1/2 cup canola or sunflower oil
1 3/4 cups granulated sugar
4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped and melted
1 cup confectioners' sugar
35 to 42 marshmallows (not mini)
Whisk together the eggs and vanilla extract in a liquid measuring cup; whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and both salts in a medium bowl.
Combine the oil and granulated sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer, or use a handheld electric mixer; beat on medium speed to blend well, then add the egg-vanilla mixture in 3 additions, and the melted chocolate. Stop to scrape down the bowl.
Add the flour mixture; beat for about 30 seconds on low speed, or just long enough to form a dough that looks like brownie batter. Do not overmix. Gather the dough together, wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight.
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 350 degrees F. Line a few large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners. Sift the confectioners' sugar into a quart-size zip-top bag.
Working with 4 or 5 at a time, drop heaping tablespoonfuls of dough into the bag (or use a (hash)40 disher), then shake gently until thoroughly coated. Shake off any excess sugar, then arrange them on the baking sheets spaced 2 inches apart. Press on the tops of each one to form a large thumbprint/indentation, then press a marshmallow into that indentation. Bake (upper and lower racks) for 8 minutes, then rotate the sheets from top to bottom and front to back; bake for 4 to 6 minutes, or until the cookies develop cracks (crinkles) and the marshmallow deflates and browns a bit.
Let cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing. Repeat with the remaining dough and marshmallows.
Nutrition | Per cookie (based on 42): 130 calories, 2 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 95 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 16 g sugar