NEWBURYPORT — Chris Charos’ job is to provide thousands of patrons a year that “wow moment.”
On a daily basis, he offers visitors from near and far an offshore opportunity for close encounters with whales, the world’s largest aquatic mammals.
On more than 100 trips a season, Charos, skipper of Captain’s Lady III, finds what customers are seeking – a glimpse of a picture-perfect breach, the rainbow-spray from a humpback or something rare or unusual.
“The whales have been very good this year as far as sightings go, obviously with the weather it’s been a little bit of a challenge,” he said.
Charos’ longtime family-run fishing charter business, Captain’s Fishing Parties on Plum Island, bought Newburyport Whale Watch (NWW) in 2013 and have nurtured the business with an eye to the future. From mid-May up to Columbus Day, NWW runs daily whale-watching trips and a popular evening entertainment cruise. And then there’s the original business, the popular charter fishing operation that keeps Charos, and his brother Ryan and their crews busy in season.
“We have people from the Midwest who come on trips and have never seen the water — it’s a new and breath-taking thing for them,” he said.
“And then we have people who have gone whale-watching in Alaska and Hawaii and this is just on their bucket list to do in New England and then we have just regular customers who come out once a week, every other week, once a month to take in and enjoy the atmosphere. We see a lot of different people and a lot of different faces,” the skipper said.
Charos said whales — humpback, Minke and fin — come to the waters offshore yearly to feed in the area of Jeffreys Ledge or Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, both within the 36,000 square miles of the Gulf of Maine. Once they’re feeding there, the skipper fine tunes the coordinates daily to take the Captain’s Lady III and its whale watchers to the most active spots possible. Of course, the boating community and network of for-hire-charters helps with tips daily.
“Every day is different, some days we travel 5 miles, some days we travel 20 miles. The key is we try to show people something that they haven’t seen before. It is a wild animal, so we never know what we’re going to see.”
He ticks off some of the whales most frequently sighted from the 149-passenger Captain’s Lady III — humpback, Minke, fin whales, sei whales.
“The humpback whales are everyone’s favorite because they are the ones that are most active, breaching and... they are kind of the crowd-pleaser, so to speak.”
The Captain’s Lady III sails daily although bad weather does scrub trips occasionally because the skipper and crew keep the safety of the passengers a top priority.
“We tell them it’s a rain or shine event,” he said. “We obviously watch the weather very closely and sea conditions are something we watch very closely.”
Charo said his grandfather was probably in his 40s and his father in his 20s when they started Captain’s Fishing Parties on Plum Island. At 47, Charos is comfortable and at home on the sea and in the family business.
Charos’ job, his family’s businesses, are more than a career, it’s a way of life.
“This business has been in the family for about 50 years...my brother (Ryan) and I are third generation... I’ve been on the boat since I was 12 or 14,” he said. “Back then, you started working when you could walk, so it was very different. Yeah, I started ‘playing around’ on the boats when I was young.”
NWW’s location couldn’t be more ideal, both for customers and owners. A longtime fixture on Newburyport’s waterfront, NWW is the only whale-watch boat berthing in the Clipper City. It’s steps away from Waterfront Park with its green oasis of shade trees, flowers and comfortable lawns, and downtown’s wealth of restaurants and shops nearby.
“It’s a great place for the whale-watch to be — I think it’s a great opportunity for me to be there and it’s also a great opportunity for the city to have us here.”
And it’s a great opportunity for visitors to glimpse the giants of the North Atlantic and take home that “wow moment.”
IF YOU GO
NEWBURYPORT WHALE WATCH
54 Merrimac St.,
Newburyport
Tuesday and Thursday — 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday — Sunday — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Autumn: Weekends — 10 a.m.
www.newburyportwhalewatch.com/
(978) 499-0832