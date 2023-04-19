SALEM — The long-awaited Superior Court trial of a man and woman accused of a violent theft at Giblees in late 2019 will move forward this week, despite a last-minute attempt from both defendants to change lawyers.
Jury selection started yesterday in a Salem Superior Court trial against Adriana James, 26, of Jamaica Plain, and Bryon Vaughn, 27, of Dorchester. With at least 70 eligible jurors to move through, the court — presided over by Judge Jeffrey Karp — was still selecting jurors at close of business Tuesday. Selection is expected to resume and finish Wednesday.
The case has a history of delays — a history that was blocked from extending Tuesday as both James and Vaughn made moves to have their attorneys changed before jury selection could begin. The defendants ultimately agreed to move forward with their current representation and declared, along with their attorneys, that they were ready for trial.
The two are accused of being among a group of five people who took part in what started as an organized shoplifting of pricey Canada Goose parkas from Giblees, a high-end menswear shop on Route 114 in Danvers, on Dec. 26, 2019. The situation tied to the court case turned violent — and into what prosecutors say was an unarmed robbery — as the thieves tried to force their way past store employees.
Vaughn, who Karp said was close to 45 minutes late to begin the 10 a.m. session, was instructed by the judge to listen to and understand the advice of his public defender, David Haynes. Karp suggested Vaughn was rolling his eyes, which the defendant later said was an emotional reaction to having “a lot going on in my life right now.”
“Right now, you’re set to go to trial on criminal indictments that carry a life sentence,” Karp said. “Yes, you have a lot going on.”
Responding to Vaughn’s request to drop Haynes, Karp said to “spend 10 minutes and work through whatever issues you have.”
After a recess for Haynes and Vaughn to get on the same page, the parties returned. At that point, James then raised a concern over her representation, public defender Thomas Pierce.
Both James and Vaughn at some point indicated they weren’t in agreement with their lawyers over efforts to discuss plea deals. While discussing James’ request to change representation, the court’s focus returned to Vaughn.
“We’re on the morning of the trial, and if you felt rushed today, it was probably because you were 45 minutes late,” Karp said. “You have two choices, Mr. Vaughn. This trial is going forward today — you can represent yourself, or work with Mr. Haynes. Those are the choices. I’m not continuing the trial so you can spend another year not agreeing with another attorney, because you can’t accept they have a different view of the case.”
Pierce, representing James, later said his client “is prepared to hire a lawyer at this juncture.”
“Ms. James, again, you have a very competent, very good attorney who has filed trial motions, is clearly ready for trial, has filed thoughtful trial motions,” Karp said. “It’s the day of the trial, and you suddenly don’t feel comfortable with Mr. Pierce’s representation.”
“All he’s been telling me is the deal, and I don’t know what I’m up against,” responded James. She later added, “I’m against a lot, and I have a one-year-old. I just want counsel that’s to the best of my ability, that’s going to work with me the way I’m going to work with them.”
“You have that counsel,” Karp responded. “You have that very counsel. Mr. Pierce is a very good attorney.
“I’m beginning to see this effort between you and Mr. Vaughn as an effort to delay this trial, and I’m not going to do that,” Karp continued. “I find it hard to believe you don’t know what you’re up against. I take that to mean you don’t understand the strength of the Commonwealth’s case, when you say you don’t know what you’re up against.”