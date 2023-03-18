BOSTON — State health officials have doled out more than $5.2 million in gift cards to people who get vaccinated for COVID-19 as part of a program aimed at reaching vaccine-hesitant communities and expanding public health equity.
The $75 gift cards are given to individuals who got jabbed at select clinics in Methuen, Lawrence and about two dozen other cities. The campaign, which expires at the end of March, is aimed at ironing out disparities in the state’s public health system in minority communities with low COVID-19 vaccine rates.
So far, the state has handed out 70,000 gift cards for primary and booster shots, according to a new report by the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which cites new data suggesting that those efforts are paying off.
Of the 70,000 doses administered through the gift card program over the past four months, 89% were boosters, the report’s authors noted. Another 6% were first doses, which health officials called an “encouraging finding that people who have never been vaccinated for COVID-19 may still be willing to try.”
“Participation at clinics has continued even after concerns of a winter surge subsided after the holiday,” the report’s authors wrote.
The doses have gone primarily to adults aged 30-69, according to the report, with 5– to 11-year-olds accounting for a large proportion of pediatric doses administered under the program.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Initiative, which is required to submit regular reports to the Legislature, focuses on 20 cities and 14 rural areas designated by the state for their low vaccination rates and lack of access to healthcare. It also includes 10 communities, including Gardner, with low COVID-19 booster rates.
The group’s latest report said since the program was launched in February 2021 nearly 1.9 million residents in those communities have received a first dose of the vaccine, which helped close a six percentage point gap in vaccination rates.
All of the 20 target cities — which include Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen and Lynn — have made strides in vaccine rates from May 2021 to December 2022, with about 1.6 million residents fully vaccinated.
Massachusetts was one of the earliest and hardest-hit states in the nation during the pandemic, with more than 2 million COVID-19 infections and 22,300 deaths reported over the past three years.
A 2021 report by a state panel found that Black and Latino residents suffered worst, mostly as a result of deeply rooted inequities.
The report by the Legislature’s Health Equity Task Force cited unequal access to resources and limited “educational, social, political and economic opportunities” for minorities as reasons.
A recent Kaiser Health Foundation report found more than one-third of COVID-19 cases reported in Massachusetts afflicted Black and Hispanic people, who represent just 19% of the state’s population.
During the pandemic, the state pumped tens of millions of dollars into evening out those racial, ethnic and geographic disparities, as part of a broader effort to boost vaccine rates. It also partnered with nonprofits and community health groups to offer vaccination clinics to reach communities with low rates.
A state report released in September showed that Massachusetts is ranked third in the nation for the percentage of Black residents who are fully vaccinated, or 85% of those eligible. Meanwhile, the percentage of Hispanic residents who are vaccinated, at 82%, is also the third highest in the nation, according to the report.
By comparison, 88% of whites are fully vaccinated.
Overall, Massachusetts is a leader in COVID-19 vaccinations with an estimated 93% of its eligible population having received at least one dose, compared to 81% nationally, according to state data. An estimated 64% of fully vaccinated individuals in the state have had at least one booster shot.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.