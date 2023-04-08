DANVERS — Gifts That Matter is helping local families in need one impactful gift at a time.
The Danvers-based nonprofit has helped over 250 people in 25 communities on the North Shore since starting up in 2019. Most often, by giving gifts to people in need that cost under $500 and solve a problem they face.
“My husband and I have worked on the North Shore for a couple of decades, and we were aware of families who were really struggling financially,” said Boxford resident Marian Myers, co-founder and president of Gifts That Matter. “When they had a problem or a new challenge, they had no place to turn.”
This could be that their refrigerator broke, their car broke down or they need a new mattress — issues that can feel devastating for families on a tight budget.
The Myers and their team work with the Department of Children and Families and organizations like Beverly Bootstraps, the Northshore Education Consortium, Pathways for Children and Eliot Community Human Services to connect with people in need.
There’s not a lot of paperwork that has to be filled out for gift requests. That makes the turnaround time pretty quick for most gifts. Often, within 24 or 48 hours, Myers said.
“People always hear about what’s going on all over the world, but right here in our backyard, locally on the North Shore, we have families who are really struggling,” Myers said. “The solutions to their problems are simple, but they don’t have the resources to make it happen.”
The organization has given everything from new strollers to new wheelchair ramps, which was the case for Laura Pacheco’s family in Salem last year.
Her older son was disabled by an injury at birth and needs a wheelchair, as does a foster child in her home, Pacheco said. Their old ramp was falling apart and becoming unsafe to use, but thanks to Gifts That Matter, the organization helped cover the cost of a new ramp built by Essex Tech students at the end of last year.
“It’s been life changing,” Pacheco said. “Now that we have the new ramp, it is so much easier to get in and out of the house. and it’s safer too because the other ramp was falling apart.”
Gifts That Matter has also paid for things like summer camps and sports programs for kids, computers for online learning, bikes for adults to get to work and even covered the costs for one teenage girl to go to prom.
Danvers resident Carla King is a board member of the organization and also works for DCF.
“I know how hard it is to get some of these things for our clients,” King said. “These are all things that aren’t really covered anywhere else, and they all matter. They all mean something to the people that got them.”
The non-profit will host its second annual gala on June 22 to raise money to fund these gifts. The event will have raffles, dinner, drinks and dancing at the Danversport Yacht Club from 6-10 p.m. that evening.
To purchase a ticket for the gala or donate to Gifts That Matter, go to https://www.giftsmatter.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.