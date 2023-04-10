MIDDLETON — At approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday, Middleton Police were called to a home on Meadowlark Farm Lane for a 13-year-old girl, who had been struck by a motor vehicle in her own driveway.
When police and firefighters arrived on scene the girl was still beneath the car. A vehicle jack was used to raise the car and remove the girl. She was rendered immediate on-scene first aid and rushed to Lawrence General Hospital.
EMS said at the time that the girl's injuries were life-threatening, and according to Middleton Fire Chief Douglas K. LeColst, as of just before 6 p.m., they had received no update of her condition.
The accident remains under investigation by Middleton Police and Massachusetts State Police.
LeColst said they aren't at liberty to identify either the victim or the operator of the vehicle.