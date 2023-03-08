PEABODY — A new dental practice opens in Peabody this week with a charitable twist.
Miel Dental Aesthetics at 300 Andover St. will start taking patients on March 8 and is owned by Dr. Melissa Torres, who will donate a meal for a family of four to Citizens Inn in Peabody for every new patient she gets for as long as she’s in business.
“I am so passionate about dentistry and I wanted to create that spark in the community where everyone feels like Dr. Torres is making a change,” she said.
Torres has been working with Citizens Inn for months ahead of her grand opening, both to figure out how to donate through her business and to host donation drives among her family and friends, said Rachel Leibowitz, senior development officer for Citizens Inn.
“We do have some established relationships with local businesses who donate, so this is something that we do see, but not from the ground up the way that Melissa has done,” Leibowitz said. “This is a learning curve for us, but in a good way.”
Torres is the daughter of immigrants from Costa Rica and Honduras. She grew up in Chelsea and now lives in Salem with her husband.
She knew she wanted to give back through her new practice. Once she heard about Citizens Inn, the idea took off.
“When I saw that they helped and catered to moms and dads with food insecurities or needed shelter, that really spoke to me because I grew up in a very similar environment where a lot of people were underserved and needed help,” Torres said.
Torres has been in the industry since she was a 15-year-old dental assisting student at Northeast Metro Technical High School in Wakefield. She got her undergraduate degree from Salem State University, received her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Howard University and completed her dental residency at Tufts Dental.
Her new practice specializes in both composite and porcelain veneers to help patients feel confident in their smile.
“Sometimes patients are embarrassed to smile. Sometimes patients are embarrassed to even tell their husband that they have a loose tooth,” Torres said. “The smallest imperfections to the dental provider could be huge to the patient, so even fixing a small little chip can immediately boost the patient’s confidence.
“When they leave treatment and you see the huge smile and the boost of confidence that the patient has on their face, it’s amazing and it’s so gratifying,” she said.
Miel Dental also offers preventative care like cleanings and fillings, and seeks to give patients a uniquely luxurious experience.
The practice has a comfort menu of weighted blankets, Bluetooth headphones, neck pillows and other items to help make patients’ visits as relaxing as possible. There is also a beverage bar that serves coffee, tea, water and seltzer waters.
“The idea came to me during COVID to create a dental experience that patients seek and deserve but haven’t been able to find on the North Shore,” Torres said. “A lot of times, patients are either traveling outside of the state or to Boston to get that cosmetic procedure that they’re looking for or a higher-end quality dental experience, and I feel like I honestly brought that here.”
Torres has over 60 new patients booked already. That’s more than 60 meals she’ll provide for families through Citizens Inn.
Donations like this and others from businesses are always important, Leibowitz said.
“I don’t think businesses necessarily realize that they might have employees that are utilizing our services, especially with the economy being what it is right now,” she said. “By supporting us, they are supporting their community. You don’t know who we are supporting through these times.”