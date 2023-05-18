DANVERS — Sprouting grass and newly added native plants are helping the ecosystem bloom at Glen Magna Farms this spring.
By participating in “No Mow May,” the Danvers Historical Society, which owns the popular spot for strolls and weddings, hopes to boost the populations of local birds, bees and other creatures that are native to the area.
“My hope is that we inspire people here at Glen Magna Farms to see that it doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” said Matthew Martin, restoration manager of the Danvers Historical Society. “We can still have our beautiful ornamental plants and very neat gardens, but we can also make a little room for nature.”
Martin and his team have been participating in “No Mow May” since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic shut down the property and gave him the freedom to experiment with the site’s gardens and fields of grass.
During May, his team only mows major areas like the inside of the main garden. This has reduced Glen Magna’s carbon footprint, since driving an average American lawn mower for one hour is the carbon equivalent of an average American car driving for 400 miles, Martin said.
Allowing more wildflowers and other plants to grow also provides more food sources for local pollinators, many of which are endangered.
“We’ve also noticed way more beautiful songbirds around Glen Magna Farms nesting and getting food because there’s more pollinators to feed on,” Martin added.
A lack of loud equipment running also helps put these birds at ease during nesting season, Martin said. Not mowing most areas also means that staff has more time to spend on gardening and other projects.
They do mow some paths through areas with tall growth so that visitors can enjoy the boom in wildflowers and natural habitats up close, Martin said.
“I actually think it’s the most beautiful part of the property in mid-May,” he said.
His team has also planted more native plants at Glen Magna in the last several years.
“A lot of these plants are historically accurate,” Martin said. “Our ancestors knew that these native plants were pretty good, so we’re kind of bringing those back. They also are great because they’re less maintenance and some of them don’t need as much water. They’re a little tougher.”
Martin has been adding “living mulch” around newly planted trees on the site instead of using bark mulch.
This approach of adding in smaller plants around a tree trunk is a healthier option for ecosystems that also saves time, labor and cost, he said.
Residents may not want to let their front lawn grow up to their knees for all of their neighbors to see, but that’s alright, Martin said. People can still help endangered creatures like bees and monarch butterflies by keeping small patches of grass and wildflowers unshorn for pollinators looking for food, or by investing in plants native to the region.
“You can have a sustainable landscape but also help the environment, and save cost,” Martin said.
The Danvers Historical Society will sell native and drought tolerant plants at its annual “Back to Nature Plant Sale” Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glen Magna’s parking off Ingersoll Street.
For more information on the sale, visit www.danvershistory.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .