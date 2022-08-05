KARA GRAINGER
11 a.m. — Noon
Kara Grainger is an Australian soul blues and roots rock singer-songwriter, based out of Nashville now after time in Los Angeles.
DAVE KELLER
12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Dave Keller, an award-winning soul and blues artist based in Vermont, has recorded and co-written with legendary blues guitarist Ronnie Earl, been featured as bandleader with Mississippi soul/blues master Johnny Rawls and was the protege of the late soul singer Mighty Sam McClain. His discography includes six CDs, including dozens of original songs.
HURRICANE RUTH
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Metro St. Louis’ Hurricane Ruth is old school, real and raw. Her vocals are deeply rooted in the blues, cut from the same cloth as Big Mama Thornton, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner.
VERONICA LEWIS
2:45–4 p.m.
In 2018, boogie-woogie blues piano player and singer Veronica Lewis made her Rhythm & Roots debut as a “Future of Roots” performer. A mesmerizing live performer with serious piano chops, soaring vocals, and songs that boogie away the blues, she’s a seasoned pro at 19.
SKYLA BURRELL
4:15–5:30 p.m.
Hard driving’ house rockin’ blues band with leader Skyla Burrell trading guitar licks with band co-founder, guitar slinger Mark Tomlinson.
CHRIS & JOE BEARD
5:45-7 p.m.
Born and raised in Ashland, Mississippi, guitarist Joe Beard, 84, grew up with the Murphy brothers, one of whom later found an international following as Matt “Guitar” Murphy. He moved to Rochester, N.Y., and sat in with John Lee Hooker one night while visiting a brother in Chicago and received encouraging words from Hooker. In Rochester, he befriended classic blues guitarist Son House, who was a neighbor. For about three decades, Beard honed his craft and his sound on the blues club scene before moving on to major festivals in the US and Europe and four albums. His son, Chris Beard, dubbed the “The Prince of the Blues,” earned the prestigious Muddy Waters Award as the “New Talent of the Year” in 1999. With a batch of releases under his belt, Beard sets out every show to prove he’s among contemporary blues’ greatest guitars.