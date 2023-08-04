Gabe Stillman faced an unenviable task. There was the fog moving in from offshore, the drizzle and steady rain in the forecast and the early hour.
A little after 11 a.m., he stepped on stage to open the 30th anniversary North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland, Maine, with the mission to awaken the sleepy crowd, many of whom were still working on their first cup of coffee of the day.
From the first few guitar licks, Stillman let the crowd know he was up to the task.
Throughout the 90-minute set, the Williamsport, Pennsylvania, native paraded blues standards and original tunes that offered powerful, impressive displays of the guitar prowess found on all three of his albums, including his most recent, “Just Say the Word” with its three charted singles.
Stillman not only woke up the slumbering crowd, but had them dancing in the aisles. That may have been exactly what Blues fest promoter Paul Benjamin had in mind when selecting Stillman as opener for this milestone celebration of the blues two weeks ago.
That’s definitely why Stillman will be one of the main acts coming to Stage Fort Park as part of the Gloucester Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12.
By the end of his Rockland set, a long line of new and old fans snaked around the festival grounds, waiting to meet him, get his autograph or take a selfie with him.
Still in his 20s, he was probably the youngest of the blues artists on stage that day. Some were second-generation blues legends — offspring of famed bluesmen — and Stillman proved he belonged on the stage with the talents of Shemekia Copeland (daughter of Johnny Clyde Copeland) and Bernard Allison (son of Luther Allison).
While some of the acts may have been born with the blues in their blood, Stillman’s journey came from a different direction.
“I started playing guitar when I was 11, I really was in love with rock ‘n’ roll. My favorite bands were ACDC and Led Zeppelin, Clapton and Cream and Jimi Hendrix, all that stuff — more like mainstream, classic rock radio — the stuff my parents listened to.”
As anyone young and in love, Stillman wanted it all.
“I wanted to do that so bad, but like any beginning guitar player, it was frustrating. Of course, with my naivete, I wanted to be Angus Young right away. That’s never going to happen for anybody,” he said.
Thankfully, Stillman had a guitar instructor who opened his eyes.
“I had a great teacher who said ‘Well, all these guys — Jimmy Page, Clapton and Hendrix, Angus Young — are doing is playing the blues but they are just amped up.’ So he said, ‘ Let’s start with some Albert King.’
He started teaching me these blues licks and I was amazed I couldn’t make anything on the guitar sound good, then I was amazed that I could play three notes and put a lot of space in between ‘em and it sounded like music. I was hooked from there.”
When he found the blues, Stillman said he’d found the key.
“As soon as I realized that Albert King, and B.B. King, and Muddy Waters and Elmore James were the keys to unlocking how I wanted to play the guitar, I was bit by the blues,” he said.
When others were listening to Green Day, Stillman was deep in Muddy Waters, he said.
With the support and encouragement of his parents, he followed his calling to the blues. He graduated from Berklee College of Music at 19, after just 2 1/2 years, and returned home to form his band. Since then, he’s built up an national and international following, a growing list of accolades and numerous blues awards. And it’s a busy calling, as Stillman and his band perform around 200 shows a year.
In a genre that boasts regionally distinct sounds, styles, cadences and beats, Stillman said he appreciates all and the authenticity of each strand of the blues, no matter where it is borne.
“The history of the music is important, the geography of the music is important because it affects what comes out. If it wasn’t for the cotton in the Delta, we wouldn’t have this music, right? And it is different everywhere you go, it’s a folk music. You have to be authentically you in order to come across. I don’t play Delta blues, I don’t try to play like I’m from New Orleans, or Chicago. I play like a middle-class white kid from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, because if I was to do anything else, it would be disingenuous.”
“Authenticity is the important thing, I think,” he said.
FESTIVAL LINEUP
11 a.m. — noon: Meg Williams
12:15 – 1:15: DieDra & the Ruff Pro Band
1:30 – 2:30: Gabe Stillman
2:45 – 4 : Avey Grouws Band
4:15 – 5:30: Memphis Lightning
5:45 – 7: Dexter Allen Band
IF YOU GO
GLOUCESTER BLUES FESTIVAL
Saturday, Aug. 12 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Stage Fort Park, Gloucester
A special children’s ticket available at the gate $5.
https://gloucesterbluesfestival.com/