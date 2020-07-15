GLOUCESTER — The city will close all beach parking lots to non-residents this weekend, Gloucester officials announced Wednesday.
“The last thing we want to do is close our parking lots to visitors, but our city had an influx of traffic this past weekend,” Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “We need to reduce the amount of traffic, which is a challenge we face every year but has certainly been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are understandably looking to get outside after staying home for months to reduce risk of exposure to the virus, but that has meant traffic is worse and it isn’t a sustainable situation for our residents.”
Additional city staff will be working at the Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach and Wingaersheek Beach parking lots on Saturday and Sunday to ensure non-residents do not park there.
The decision comes after numerous residents complained about traffic last weekend. Police issued 478 violations last weekend to mostly beach goers parked illegally near the beaches, a record number of parking tickets for a weekend.
“This issue is exacerbated as well by the limitations people have on travel, which means more people are taking day trips,” Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. “However, it’s critical we ensure there is plenty of space for social distancing on the beach and that residents can go about their daily lives.”
High tide is at 10:21 a.m. Saturday and 11:07 a.m. Sunday, according to US Harbors, which will greatly reduce the area of beach available for visitors, particularly at Good Harbor and Half Moon beaches. At Good Harbor, a portion of the beach is also sectioned off to protect piping plovers, an endangered seabird.
City officials will decide next week whether the beach parking lots will re-open to non-residents for the weekend of July 25-26.
Gloucester’s public beaches are open weekdays to a limited number of non-residents who will be permitted to park at public beach parking lots.
Beach goers are reminded to maintain 12 feet between towel and blanket areas to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Face masks are required when distancing is not possible, but are not required when swimming.
Parking updates will be posted on the "Gloucester Beaches" Facebook page.