Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with rain developing later in the day. High 56F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Wind and rain early will give way to clearing late. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.