BEVERLY — A proposal to build an apartment building next to the railroad tracks at Gloucester Crossing is being challenged in court.
Michael Hubbard, who owns property near the proposed development, has filed an appeal in Salem Superior Court of the Beverly Zoning Board of Appeal’s decision to approve the project.
In his court complaint, Hubbard said the proposed parking plan for the new apartment building “ignores and directly interferes” with three parking spaces for a building on Bennett Street that is owned by Hubbard. The complaint asks the court to annul the ZBA’s decision to grant a variance for the project.
Last month the ZBA approved the proposal to build a nine-unit apartment building at 386 Cabot St., the site of a former Subway shop next to the railway crossing, and on a contiguous vacant lot at 16 Bennett St. The three-story building would be built as an addition to the former Subway building, which would remain for commercial use.
Hubbard owns an apartment building at 21 Bennett St. and says in the court complaint that he has an easement for three parking spaces at 16 Bennett St. Marshall Handly, the attorney representing Hubbard, said Monday that the plan approved by the zoning board relies on three parking spaces at 16 Bennett St. for which Hubbard has an easement.
“They proposed to use three spaces that they don’t have any rights to use,” Handly said. “That’s the key to our appeal.”
Tom Alexander, the attorney representing the developers, declined to comment because the matter is under litigation. The developers are listed as 386 Cabot Street LLC, of Medford, and Janick Company LLC, of Stoneham.
The same developers are also planning to demolish the former dry cleaning business up the street at 397 Cabot St. and replace it with an apartment building with two duplex units with three bedrooms each. The two projects are linked because the apartments at 397 Cabot St. would serve as affordable housing units that the developer must provide as part of the Subway site project.
