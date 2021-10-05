A Gloucester man accused of driving into a Middle Street home in 2019 avoided jail time Wednesday, but is now being sued by the property owner for damages.
James N. Mason, 31, of Corliss Avenue, admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of leaving the scene of property damage and saw the charge continued without a finding for a year during his appearance in Newburyport District Court. A speeding charge was filed. The case was transferred to Newburyport to avoid a conflict of interest related to the attorney who owns the home in question.
But while the criminal case against Mason is over, a civil one continues. Mason’s insurance company paid the property owner, attorney Edward Pasquina, $45,000 in damages. However, Pasquina sued Mason in an effort to collect more money, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.
Mason will also have to appear in Newburyport District Court in the near future for a restitution hearing.
Gloucester police Officer Robert Morrissey responded to 75 Middle St. around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019, after Mason reportedly slammed his Dodge Ram pickup truck into the building and then drove away. The empty truck was spotted parked a few blocks away at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Not only was the front end heavily damage but there was a Middle Street street sign in it. There was also wood and plaster debris from the building in and around the truck. Morrissey also found a bag of marijuana in the center console, according to his report.
Morrissey identified Mason as the driver using the truck’s license plate and tracked him down. The officer was able to speak to Mason but could not prove that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. A witness told another officer the truck was moving around 50 mph when it tried to turn at the intersection of Dale Avenue and Middle Street.
After crashing into the building, the driver “rocked side to side prior to reversing out of the home and driving down Middle Street the wrong way towards the Gloucester fire station,” Morrissey wrote in his report.
The witness could not identity Mason as the driver. When police spoke to Mason on the phone, he declined to answer whether he was behind the wheel of the truck.
However, in district court on Wednesday, Kennedy said Mason was accepting responsibility for his actions and wanted to put the matter behind him. Kennedy admitted the inability to prove Mason drove the truck into the building affected her ability to prosecute the charge against him.