Gloucester reopening Stage Fort Park, beach parking lots to non-residents

Gloucester’s public beach parking lots will open at a reduced capacity to non-residents this coming Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend, the parking lots at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches will be open to residents and a limited number of non-residents, at a reduced capacity. Stage Fort Park will be open to the public. Non-residents will be required to pay daily parking rates at the gate. Residents will be able to continue parking in these lots with either a 2019 or 2020 beach sticker, or a car registration and license with a Gloucester address if they are still waiting for their beach sticker.
The city closed its parking lots at Stage Fort Park, Good Harbor Beach and Wingaersheek Beach to non-residents this past Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, following numerous complaints of excessive traffic, illegal parking, littering and increased public safety concerns. The decision also sought to promote social distancing amid COVID-19 due to beach capacity concerns around the scheduled tide cycle.
“This weekend we saw far less traffic, and I’m thankful to everyone who helped everything go smoothly, including my staff, the City Council, Department of Public Works, the Police Department, our new Beach and Park Rangers, the Health Department, Bob Ryan and the Traffic Commission, as well as our residents,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. “If our beaches become overwhelmed or if capacity is reduced because of tides, we may have to limit access again in the future.”
For the rest of the summer, the city will announce any parking restrictions for the coming weekend on the Wednesday prior. Real-time parking updates will also be posted regularly to the Gloucester Beaches Facebook page run by the city at @gloubeaches.
On weekends the parking lots typically fill up by 9 a.m. and begin to reopen in the afternoon. While visitors wait to get into the beach parking lots, the city invites people to enjoy all that Gloucester has to offer.
“All of our public spaces are busier than ever this summer,” Romeo Theken said. “Our beaches are beautiful, but there are so many other things to do in our great city. We love life here in Gloucester and know you will too. Join us for the day and dine in our amazing restaurants featuring the freshest fish and local fare, visit the historic Rocky Neck Art Colony, stroll down Main Street, enjoy shops, cafes and galleries in every neighborhood throughout the city, go on a whale watch, sail, or visit our museums.”
The city is working with businesses to ensure everyone can enjoy their time in Gloucester in a safe and healthy manner. The Visitors Center at State Fort Park is now open Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist visitors with questions and information.
More be learned from the city’s “Re-Discover Gloucester” campaign at www.discovergloucester.com.
