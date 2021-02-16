GLOUCESTER — Students and staff of two Gloucester schools will get the chance to be tested for the novel coronavirus when they return from February break.
Gloucester High and O’Maley Innovation Middle schools will participate in the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s six-week pooled testing pilot program, which will begin Monday, Feb. 22.
Rockport schools are participating in the pilot program, too. Elementary and middle school students and staff began to be tested last week and high schoolers will begin receiving tests Monday after February break.
Funded by DESE and additional grants, the six-week pilot will assess the program’s efficacy and value and determine if it is necessary to continue beyond the initial six weeks.
“We want to assess if it (the testing) is actually helping us with new information, more information,” Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis told the School Committee last week. “It may or may not. We don’t know until we try, but we have the opportunity to do this with our staff and students at these two schools.”
The school administration has determined that the pooled testing will begin at Gloucester High and O’Maley as trends within the district have shown that the majority of cases have been there.
The district has also teamed up with Beauport Ambulance to staff the testing sites and in the process of hiring a pooled testing coordinator.
With plans to begin the pooled testing next week when students and staff return from break, O’Maley and Gloucester High families and staff will receive information throughout this week about consent forms.
“The more people we get to do the testing, the better protected we are,” Lummis presented. “It is going to be challenging to get as many people to consent. It is just a process that takes a bunch of communication, follow through and won’t be as simple as anyone would like it to be.”
State of the schools
After recording only four cases of the virus among staff and students on Feb. 5, Gloucester schools saw a slight spike this past week.
As of Wednesday, there were nine active cases within the school district, among students at Beeman, East Gloucester, Plum Cove, Gloucester High, and among staff district-wide, Lummis said. Since school began in September, there has been 119 confirmed positive cases among students and staff.
The new cases are in large part from the district’s athletic programs.
“Gloucester has been very fortunate,” Athletic Director Bryan Lafata said Wednesday night. “Up until last Friday (Feb. 5), I was constantly saying that I was knocking on wood but things have been very, very good for our athletic program.”
The district is consulting with the state’s epidemiologist and the city’s Health Department as there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the boys hockey teams and 40 close contacts from the original case.
Deemed an active cluster by the state, the hockey program must stay paused until the state Department of Health determines the cluster “resolved.”
Varsity and JV boys basketball are also paused as 36 players and four coaches have had to quarantine due to a close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Girls Varsity Basketball has been affected by the virus as well. The team was informed late last week that an opponent tested positive, causing anyone who was on the court during that particular game to have to go into quarantine.
Lummis is wary of how the upcoming vacation may impact the overall health of the school community.
“We really want to encourage folks to not have another spike,” Lummis said, noting that the past two vacations have caused an uptick in cases.
He reminded the School Committee that protocols — such as wearing masks and face coverings, hand hygiene, distancing, and minimizing traveling — work in and out of school in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.