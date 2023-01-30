PEABODY — An online fundraiser has raised more than $18,000 for the widow of a Peabody man whose body was found on a Marblehead beach last week.
Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on Dec. 10 and reported missing the following day.
On Thursday afternoon, his remains were found on a beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead.
Gray’s mother-in-law, Jeannine Hannigan, set up a GoFundMe campaign earlier this month, for the benefit of her daughter and Gray’s wife Julie LoRusso.
During the search, Hannigan wrote, LoRusso was unable to work and that has taken a toll on her financially.
Following last week’s discovery, the family’s focus is now shifting to the future.
“This donation will allow Julie the space to grieve without having to worry about any financial burden, and also allow us to give Mike the celebration of life that he deserves,” Hannigan wrote.
The couple had been friends for more than a decade, but then decided to get married last year, Hannigan wrote.
“This is a tragic loss for Mike’s family, and all who know and love him,” Hannigan wrote to supporters.
“Mike was well known in the community, and well loved. Julie, along with family, his friends, and his community have put great effort into finding Mike and putting the story out there. We are so very grateful to everyone,” she wrote.
LoRusso is devastated, her mother wrote, and “has not only lost her husband, but she has lost her best friend.”
