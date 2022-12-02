BEVERLY — For years, the idea of a restaurant on the waterfront in Beverly was little more than a pipe dream. Now, as anyone who has driven over the Beverly-Salem bridge recently can attest, it’s about to become a reality.
The new Mission Boathouse restaurant has risen on Water Street and is set to open “soon,” owner Marty Bloom said during a tour of the building this week. Bloom said he could not be more specific because he is waiting for National Grid to connect the building to a transformer.
Although much of the inside of the restaurant is still under construction, and no tables or chairs have been set up, one thing is certain — Mission Boathouse is a big restaurant. It’s three stories tall and will seat about 350 people.
Bloom, a veteran restaurateur whose previous restaurants included the Vinny Testa’s chain, said Mission Boathouse is the 36th restaurant he has opened — and “the biggest.”
The restaurant, of course, is designed to take advantage of its location on the waterfront. There will be an outdoor deck with firepits on the first floor, and views of the waterfront from windows on three sides of the second and third floors. The garage-door windows on the third floor will open in warmer weather, making it feel like you’re outside, Bloom said.
“In the NBA, if you have a 7-footer you have an advantage,” he said. “With a restaurant, if you’re right on the water you have an advantage.”
The second floor will be the restaurant’s main floor, in operation year-round. The spacious room includes a fireplace, a large, rectangular bar with a red wave-like design on the sides, a small function room for about 30 people, and an open kitchen. The third floor will also be used for dining as well as for larger functions and private events.
The first floor will include a bar as well as a butcher and snack shop selling quick meals to go. There will also be what Bloom called a “public meeting space” that fulfills a requirement to provide public access because the land was purchased by the city years ago using a state recreation grant.
Bloom said the menu at Mission Boathouse will go beyond the traditional seafood choices found at most waterfront restaurants. He said his chef and business partner, Wellington Augusto, likes to make everything from scratch, including pasta.
Augusto, a native of Brazil, said the menu will have influences from “all over the world — Cuban, Columbian, Argentinian, Asian, a little bit of French.”
“The views are incredible, but you have to put good food on the table,” he said.
Paul Earl, the chairman of the city’s Harbor Management Authority, said the restaurant “has been a long time coming.” Previous plans were always held up by complicated zoning regulations that govern waterfronts, leaving the site occupied by a closed McDonald’s restaurant for years.
“I think it’s going to be a great addition to Beverly,” Earl said. “Beverly has needed something to revitalize that part of the waterfront for a long time. It’s finally here.”
Some residents have raised concerns about parking and traffic in the area, but Earl urged people to give the restaurant a chance.
“Now it’s here so let’s help it succeed because it’s going to help the economy succeed,” he said.
