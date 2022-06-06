BOSTON — The chief custodian of the state's retirement system is urging lawmakers to divest the pension fund of any holdings tied to gun manufacturers in response to a spate of mass shootings across the country.
Treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office oversees the pension fund, said the $101.5 billion retirement system has about $2 million in firearms-related investments.
Goldberg said she doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally divest holdings in the Pension Reserves Investment Trust Fund, which she oversees. That would require legislative action.
So she is urging lawmakers to tack on a proposal to a $1.7 billion supplemental budget bill, pending before the Legislature, directing the Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, which she chairs, to divest the fund of weapons-related investments. She said the move would "send the strong message that Massachusetts will not continue to finance preventable gun violence."
"It is unacceptable that we as a country continue to live in a seemingly endless cycle of gun violence," Goldberg said in a statement. "Traditional approaches are not working, and we must do what we can to potentially save lives."
The request comes amid renewed calls for gun control following public outrage over the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence, a national advocacy group that pushes for tighter gun control, is among those who supports the move.
"Last year alone, over 45,000 Americans died from firearms and today and every day over 100 more Americans will die and there will be a mass shooting of four or more people," Rosenthal said. "Divestiture from the gun industry combined with our strong bipartisan leadership in the Commonwealth will absolutely help save lives from preventable gun injuries and death here and around the country."
This year alone, there have been 215 mass shootings of more than four people, including 17 after the massacre of 19 students and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety.
Beacon Hill has responded to other wars and crises by divesting the fund from regimes in countries like Iran, Sudan, South Africa and Northern Ireland.
More recently, the Legislature approved a plan to divest the pension fund of any ties to Russian investments over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Goldberg said the divestiture proposal should require PRIM to "sell, redeem, divest, or withdraw" publicly traded securities from ammunition, firearm and accessory companies that derive 15% or more of their revenues from the sale or manufacture of firearms and ammunition for civilian purposes.
The move would impact several companies including Ammo Inc., Smith & Wesson, Sturm Ruger, and Vista Outdoors, Inc., according to Goldberg's office.
Goldberg filed a similar request as a standalone bill in the current legislative session but the measure was sent to study, effectively killing it.
The Democrat had called for divestiture of firearms holdings following the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and injured 17 more, but the bill failed to win enough support.
Despite that, Goldberg's office points out that since 2018, PRIM has independently sold $4 million in shareholdings from gun and ammunition manufacturers and distributors.
In Washington, President Joe Biden is pressuring lawmakers to take action on gun control. In addition to calling for a new ban on assault style weapons and large capacity firearm magazines, the Democrat is also calling for strengthening federal background checks and a "red flag" law that allows authorities to temporarily confiscate weapons belonging to people undergoing mental health crises.
"For God’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" Biden said in live, televised remarks on Thursday. "How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say 'enough'? Enough."
Despite the president's pleas, the efforts face an uphill battle in Washington, D.C., where gun control measures have failed to pass amid Republican opposition.
Biden said it is "unconscionable" that GOP lawmakers would stand in the way of gun control measures following the recent shootings. He said if Congress can't agree on a ban on military-style rifles like the AR-15 used by the gunman in the Texas massacre it should raise the age for buying the weapons from 18 to 21.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are weighing measures aimed at restricting access to firearms with several Democratic-backed proposals still in play during the current legislative session.
Many of the proposals being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers seek to close what some describe as "loopholes" in current firearms laws, such as the state’s 2014 ban on magazines containing more than 10 bullets.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.