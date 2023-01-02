DANVERS — Jen Moffitt and her 14-year-old Mahala were driving from Beverly to a doctor’s appointment on Dec. 23 in Boston when near-tragedy struck — the bottom of their car suddenly detached and started dragging on the road.
Moffitt says it was because of the high winds and stormy weather that day.
“I thought we’d have to call an Uber,” she said. So she pulled the car into the lot of the Danvers Cumberland Farms off Route 1, “to try to figure out how to get home or to the appointment with that piece of the car broken.”
Moffitt was in search of duct tape, but the Cumberland Farms didn’t have any. An employee, Andrew Carella, suggested Moffitt use zip-ties instead to secure the piece to the rest of the car.
“That would have been enough,” Moffitt said. “He said, ‘I have some (zip-ties) in my car’ and essentially saved … the medical appointment,” she said.
Carella helped secure the bottom of the car, and the Moffitts made their appointment. “I was so moved,” Moffitt said.
Afterward, Moffitt said she wanted to make sure Carella got the credit he deserved for his good deeds.
“He needs to know that people like him make the world a better place, and that he really made a difference for us,” Moffitt said. “Our holiday season is much brighter because of him.”