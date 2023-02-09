BOSTON — Republican lawmakers are seeking to pry open Beacon Hill’s opaque legislative process as a new two-year session gets underway.
On Thursday, the Democratic-controlled state Senate was set to a take up a package of proposed rules that will largely govern how lawmakers conduct their work in the upcoming session.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and other GOP lawmakers have filed three dozen amendments to the proposed rules package seeking to provide more time for lawmakers, the public and press to review legislative proposals. Tarr says would result in increased transparency and better civic engagement.
“The Senate Republican Caucus and I believe that the public and legislators deserve to have as much information, and enough time, to review legislation being contemplated by the Legislature,” the Gloucester Republican said.
The proposed amendments include setting a requirement for unanimous consent for a session to go beyond midnight, disclosures on how lawmakers voted on specific bills, and would set a “reasonable” amount of time for lawmakers to review the state budget and pending legislation before final votes are taken.
The GOP minority also wants establish a new set of joint rules for both the House and Senate aimed at shedding more light on the committee process, such as requiring at least 72 hours before lawmakers vote on conference committee reports and public disclosure of procurements totaling $10,000 or more.
“Strong public policy relies on the ability of legislators and the public to be able to review, understand, and offer improvements to proposed legislation before it is acted upon,” state Senator Patrick O’Connor, R-Weymouth, said in a statement.
Two weeks ago, the House of Representatives approved its rules for the new session after rejecting proposed amendments to provide more transparency in the chamber’s workings.
There are nearly 30 committees in the House of Representatives and Senate, each of which makes its own rules about whether to open its proceedings to the public or disclose votes taken by lawmakers.
In many cases, hearings on bills affecting millions of people — including deliberations on the state’s nearly $53 billion budget — are closed to the press and public.
“When legislators vote in secret in committees, they are incentivized to vote with leadership and can avoid the scrutiny of their constituents,” said Brenna Ransden, organizing director for Act on Mass, a coalition of progressive groups and unions that has been pushing for more legislative transparency.
“How are we supposed to hold our elected officials accountable to our beliefs and values if we can’t see how they’re voting?” she said.
Besides disclosing lawmakers’ votes, advocates have also pushed to reduce the number of legislators needed to require a roll call vote from 16 to 8, and give lawmakers — and public — at least 72 hours notice before a bill comes up for a vote. But those proposals have been rejected by House and Senate leaders.
The push for more access is part of a broader effort by advocates to shed more sunlight on government proceedings.
The state’s restrictive public records law consistently earns Massachusetts failing grades from First Amendment groups.
In 2016, the state overhauled its public records law for the first time in decades, which included limits on how much state and local governments and police departments may charge for copies of public records and set deadlines for agencies to respond to requests for information.
But lawmakers left in place many of the exemptions shielding the Legislature, courts and law enforcement agencies from disclosing certain records.
Voters appear to be supportive of prying open Beacon Hill’s secretive legislative process.
In the Nov. 8 elections, Act on Mass. tacked non-binding questions onto ballots in at least 20 communities asking voters to indicate if they want their representatives in the House to change the rules next session to make each lawmakers’ votes publicly available on the Legislature’s website.
The referendums were overwhelmingly approved in at least a dozen communities — including Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Marblehead and Swampscott — in some cases winning more than 90% of the vote, according to election results.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.