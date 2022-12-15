WENHAM — Officials at Gordon College say they’ve “resolved” a five-year legal battle with a now-former assistant professor at the school who sued after being denied a promotion — something she says was in retaliation for her support of LGBTQ students and colleagues.
Margaret DeWeese-Boyd, of Georgetown, became an outspoken critic of the former president of the school, Michael Lindsay, after Lindsay signed onto a 2014 letter to then-President Barack Obama asking for an exception to federal requirements that entities receiving federal funds not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation.
She was subsequently denied a promotion to a full professorship. In 2019, her position was eliminated when the school shut down its social work program, replacing it with a “social welfare” program the following year.
In an email sent to members of the college’s community Tuesday, current president Michael Hammond and Dr. Carrie Tibbles, the chair of the board of trustees, said that they are “pleased to finally reach a resolution of this dispute.”
But the resolution — the specifics of which were not disclosed — stops well short of the school’s earlier campaign aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to further expand the definition of who is considered a “ministerial” employee, a designation limiting employees’ ability to seek protection under discrimination and other workplace protection laws.
The Wenham college, aided by a conservative legal group called the “Alliance Defending Freedom,” and lawyers from the Becket Foundation for Religious Liberty, contended that DeWeese-Boyd, a social work assistant professor, was comparable to a minister, and thus the government could not interfere in the employee-employer relationship between her and Gordon College.
Massachusetts courts disagreed, with the state Supreme Judicial Court concluding that DeWeese-Boyd was not in the same role as a minister. The school and its lawyers tried to get the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case, but it declined — though four of the court’s conservative justices suggested they would be open to considering the issue in the future.
After that decision, Gordon College moved to transfer the case — which at that point had been amended to include claims of discrimination based on gender and wrongful termination — to federal court.
In May, during a hearing on a motion by the school to dismiss the case, a federal judge indicated that she was not inclined to revisit the issue of the ministerial exception, according to a transcript of that hearing.
The school later withdrew that motion.
DeWeese-Boyd had been hired at the school prior to the arrival of Lindsay, who took the non-denominational Christian school in a more evangelical direction that, DeWeese-Boyd and her attorneys alleged was not in place when she joined the faculty.
Her attorney, Hilary Schwab, did not immediately respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment on the school’s announcement Wednesday.
In September, one high-profile defendant named in the complaint, former J.C. Penney and Starbucks Chairman Myron “Mike” Ullman III, a trustee of the college, was dropped from the lawsuit, according to a stipulation of dismissal.
The school’s email came even before the resolution was reflected on the case docket.
In the email, the school said, “We are pleased to finally reach a resolution of this dispute. This has been a protracted legal journey through the judicial system which we did not seek out but were compelled to pursue, and one which we know has been at times uncomfortable for Gordon as a strongly relational community.”
“The integration of faith and learning — in teaching, scholarship, mentorship and advising — and the spiritual formation of students is what defines a Christian college experience, particularly at Gordon,” the officials said.
