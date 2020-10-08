WENHAM — Gordon College announced Thursday that it will cut tuition by 33% in the fall of 2021, a move that officials said will save students thousands of dollars.
The reduction will drop the overall 'sticker price' to attend the school from $50,650 to $37,950, according to the college. A freshman entering next fall would save more than $59,000 over four years compared to the current sticker price, the college said.
Officials said they were able to make the cuts because the school had its strongest fiscal year in history even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My colleagues and I have been working on this for years, and we are thrilled now to be able to pass along real savings to every student and significantly increase our commitment to affordability in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gordon College President Michael Lindsay said in a press release. "This is the right thing to do and the right time to do it."
Lindsay announced the tuition reduction in a Zoom meeting with faculty and staff on Thursday morning. The college called the new pricing the "Gordon Game Change."
The tuition cut comes as many colleges are struggling with drops in enrollment that led to financial problems even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with many families questioning the value of an expensive college education. Last year Gordon College, a private Christian liberal arts school with an enrollment of about 2,000, cut eight majors, eliminated 36 jobs, and reduced its budget by about $4 million as part of a major restructuring after a decline in enrollment.
On Thursday, Gordon cited a "series of successes" that have allowed the school to cut tuition, including a high retention rate of returning students and a 5% increase in the size of its freshman class. Last October the school received a $75.5 million gift, the largest in its history, from an anonymous donor designated for its endowment and student scholarships. The college also raised another $50 million through a fundraising campaign.
The campaign increased the school's endowment by 250%. The college has reduced its debt by 24% while net assets have more than tripled over the last 10 years, the school said.
Gordon said it will continue to fund scholarships, although the levels of the scholarships will be "adjusted." Current Gordon students can opt in at the lower price and adjusted scholarship levels next year, or stay with the higher tuition and maintain their current scholarship levels, the school said. Most current students who opt in at the new price will save $1,000 or more next year, the school said.
Lindsay called the tuition cut a "milestone in Gordon's history."
"This places us on the leading edge of a larger effort to make higher education more affordable for more families, and today's actions allow us to remove a barrier to initial interest and provide greater transparency in pricing that more closely reflects the real costs to students and families," he said. "It is a game change, one in which our students will be the ultimate winners."
