WENHAM -- Gordon College has announced that it will offer a new master of public health program starting in the fall.
The program will have concentrations in epidemiology and in health policy and management, two of the fastest-growing public health sectors, the college said.
The program will be led by epidemiologist Dr. Heather Sipsma, a graduate of Johns Hopkins and Yale.
"The fundamental aim of public health is to improve the health and well-being of communities around the world," Sipsma said in a press release. "In contrast to clinical medicine, which focuses on the treatment of one patient at a time, public health leverages theories and practice to positively impact populations or groups of people. Thus, these approaches have far-reaching effects to prevent disease and improve quality of life."
The 18-month degree program will be primarily online, but will include two on-campus weekend experiences with workshops, networking and community-building, the college said. Courses will cover topics like health policy, leadership and management, epidemiology, and social and behavioral determinants of health.
Dr. Carrie Tibbles, a Gordon College graduate who is vice chair of education in the department of emergency medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said there has never been a greater need for well-trained professionals in the public health field.
"Gordon College has always thrived at the intersection of knowledge and faith, and this new graduate program will ensure students seeking to serve the great good in these fields will do the same," she said.
The program will be the fifth graduate program offered by Gordon College and the first master's program to launch under the school's new president, Mike Hammond.