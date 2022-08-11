WENHAM — Gordon College has reached an agreement to sell a portion of its land to a development company that plans to build housing for people 55 and over.
In an email to the college community, Gordon College President Michael Hammond said the sale would generate "an eight-figure amount" and help the college pay down its long-term debt.
"It will provide much needed financial flexibility by allowing us to pay down long-term debt and it will ultimately provide the town of Wenham with additional tax revenue, as Gordon's property is tax-exempt," Hammond wrote.
Hammond said in the email that he could not disclose exact details until the deal is completed. But he said the land is located to the west of and around the college's Woodland parking lot and that the development would be accessed via Grapevine Road. The development, which would need approval from the town of Wenham, would be done in three phases on three separate project lots and would take at least four years. As much as 10% of the units would be designated as affordable housing.
Wenham Town Administrator Steve Poulos identified the developer as PulteGroup. The Atlanta-based company is the country's third largest homebuilder with operations in over 40 major cities, according to its website. Poulos said the company has not yet submitted plans to the town. The project would have to be reviewed by the town's Planning Board. Poulos described the site as a "significant parcel of land" and said it abuts Coy Pond.
"Like any project we want to make sure the development ultimately benefits the town and its residents," Poulos.
Hammond, who became president of Gordon College in July 2021, said the college is paying $1.7 million in debt costs every year, which he called a "significant burden" on its operating budget and cash flow. He said the college's board of trustees voted two years ago to authorize a "targeted exploration" of offers to buy some of the college's land in order to pay down that debt.
Hammond said most of the college's 475 acres are reserved for conservation and cannot be used to grow the campus, but some smaller parcels have generated interest from potential buyers over the years, including a parcel in Manchester near the old Exit 16.
Hammond said there is precedent for the upcoming project, pointing to the Parson's Hill neighborhood near Route 128 that was created from the sale of Gordon land in 1998.
"That said, I also understand our expansive wooded campus is a signature aspect of Gordon that is appreciated by many faculty, staff and students as well as our local community," Hammond wrote in the email. "All of these factors were taken into careful consideration as this narrowly targeted opportunity was explored."
Rick Sweeney, a spokesman for Gordon College, said the land in question runs behind the Woodland parking lot and is not likely to be very visible from Grapevine Road. He emphasized that the development would be a "multistep process" with community input along the way.
"Ultimately though we feel this will be beneficial to the town of Wenham in the long run, as well as to the College," Sweeney said in an email.
Like many colleges around the country, Gordon College has been dealing with the financial impact of a decline in the number of college-age students. Hammond said traditional undergraduate enrollment "continues to be a challenge." Gordon, a Christian liberal arts college, has an enrollment of 1,368 undergraduate and 436 graduate students. Tuition, room and board for the 2022-23 academic year is $39,190, although the actual cost after financial aid can be as low as $12,115 for students from lower-income families, according to the school.
"(W)e need to make the fullest strategic use of resources, including College property, and prioritize decisions that help our enrollment and budget priorities," Hammond said.