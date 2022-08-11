Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.