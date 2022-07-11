HAMILTON — Six dormitories at the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary could be converted into a 210-unit apartment complex, an attorney for Harborlight Community Partners told the Hamilton Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday.
If approved, the project would create the largest single residential complex in town.
But some members of the board, and several commenters say that without knowing the plans for the rest of the 102-acre campus off Essex Street, it’s hard to make any decisions — similar concerns raised last month by their counterparts on the town’s Planning Board and some questioned why a representative of the seminary wasn’t at the meeting.
In May, the school, which opened in 1969, announced plans to sell all or part of its campus and move its principal operations to space in the Boston area. It’s dubbing the effort “The Pivot.”
But some in town have expressed concern that the school hasn’t done its homework — during a hearing last month seminary representatives acknowledged that they hadn’t hired a real estate expert to help them gauge interest and assess the value of the property. The seminary has since done that.
Miranda Siemasko, a land use attorney handling the presentation for Harborlight, presented the nonprofit housing development corporation’s requests for variances to create three new lots, construct additions that would connect separate buildings and permit a change of use from student housing to multifamily apartments.
The nonprofit Harborlight has negotiated a tentative deal with Gordon-Conwell to acquire the dorms near Essex, Woodbury and Bridge streets, Siemasko told the board during the meeting, but the agreement is contingent on obtaining all of the required permits.
Harborlight, she said, sees the situation as a “unique” opportunity to redevelop existing, well-built residence halls into housing. Of the total number of units, 25% would be deemed affordable, and the development, along with another Harborlight development plan, would bring the town to the 10% threshold to avoid new “40B” development.
It would also bring the properties onto the town’s tax rolls.
The plan would create three new lots totaling 12.3 acres. Each new lot would consist of two existing student housing buildings, which would be connected by a new addition, housing amenities and access requirements like elevators, laundry facilities and mail rooms.
Siemasko and other representatives of Harborlight also presented details from a traffic study, and said the agreement with Gordon-Conwell would also include permanent easements along access roads to and from the apartment buildings.
But some questioned how reliable that information is without knowing what else might move onto the campus.
The board will continue its discussion Aug. 3.
