HAMILTON — Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary conferred a total of 189 master’s degrees and 35 Doctor of Ministry degrees to graduates during commencement exercises on May 7.
The ceremonies were held down the road at the A.J. Gordon Memorial Chapel at Gordon College in Wenham, for students of the seminary's South Hamilton and Boston campuses, as well as of its Latino & Global Ministries program. With additional campuses in Jacksonville, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, and an online student community, a total of 304 masters degrees and 42 doctoral degrees will be conferred in ceremonies across the East Coast this year.
In an announcement, the seminary noted that among the graduates of its Northeast commencement were Wenya Yang, who received student awards in preaching and theology; Prince Nellimoottil Raju, a third generation minister and recipient of the ambassador award for the Boston Campus; and Pik Lau, a bi-vocational minister serving Chinese Christian Church of Grace in Malden and recipient of the mentored ministry award.