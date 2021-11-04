WENHAM — An array of religious schools and institutions — and the attorneys general of 20 states — have joined lawyers for Gordon College in trying to convince the Supreme Court to take up the Wenham school’s appeal of a lawsuit by a former assistant professor who says she was denied a promotion over her views on LGBTQ rights.
In briefs asking the high court to overturn a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision allowing the professor’s lawsuit to proceed to trial, the school argues that religious colleges should be the sole arbiters of who is considered a “minister” — and that under the First Amendment, the government or courts cannot interfere in employment decisions involving anyone a religious institution, “in good faith,” considers to be one.
But lawyers for the former professor, Margaret DeWeese-Boyd of Georgetown, say the filing on behalf of the Christian school omits and misstates key facts of the case in an effort to undermine the rights of academics to be protected from unjust disciplinary actions or firings simply by virtue of where they teach. DeWeese-Boyd’s lawyers also challenge the characterization of the school acting “in good faith.”
They also argue that with the underlying lawsuit still waiting to be tried, it is premature for the Supreme Court to take up the case.
The roots of the dispute date back to 2014, when then-president Michael Lindsay signed on to a letter to the Obama Administration asking for an exemption from a requirement that as a condition of receiving federal grant money, it not discriminate based on sexual orientation.
The decision by the school, which once heavily promoted itself as a non-denominational Christian liberal arts school, drew a strong response from the public; amid the fallout was the city of Salem’s decision to end its relationship with the school, which had been using Old Town Hall for productions of “Cry Innocent.”
DeWeese-Boyd was among a number of longtime faculty members who spoke out in opposition to Lindsay’s decision.
In 2016, DeWeese-Boyd won the backing of the faculty senate in her effort to obtain a promotion to a full professorship. But the school denied her the promotion. The school contended at the time that her work performance was to blame.
She filed a suit alleging that the decision was based on her public opposition to the letter.
It was the second lawsuit filed by a professor alleging that the school had taken retaliatory action; philosophy professor Lauren Berthold sued after she was threatened with termination and removed from faculty leadership positions after writing a letter to the editor of The Salem News and making other public comments sharing her disagreement with Lindsay’s decision. That case was settled in 2016.
The school has taken a hard line on DeWeese-Boyd’s case, asking a judge to dismiss it on the grounds that the “ministerial exception” to state laws, including employment laws, applies in the case and that DeWeese-Boyd is a “minister.”
DeWeese-Boyd taught in the school’s social work program, prior to the school’s decision to eliminate the program and her position. She said she held no ministerial role, such as leading prayer, bringing students to worship, or teaching religion.
An Essex Superior Court judge agreed, denying the school’s request to dismiss the case; the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld that decision earlier this year, leading the school to seek to appeal to the United States Supreme Court.
The school contends that because a part of her job description involved “integrating” her Christian beliefs into her teaching, that makes her a minister.
But DeWeese-Boyd’s lawyer argues that she was told by the school when she was hired that integration of her faith did not mean “imparting her beliefs” on students. They also say that at the time she was denied her promotion, the issue of integrating her faith into classes was never mentioned by the school’s provost.
DeWeese-Boyd is represented by an employment attorney, Hillary Schwab and her firm Fair Work.
The Supreme Court takes up only a small percentage of the cases that are requested to be heard each year and it is not known whether the Gordon case will make it to the Supreme Court docket.
The Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that provides legal counsel on issues such as prayer in schools or the rights of business owners seeking to deny service to members of the LGBTQ community, is representing the school in its petition. The organization has experience with submitting petitions for review to the Supreme Court.
The group has solicited multiple “friend of the court” briefs in support of Gordon, nine of them from religious organizations including Catholic, evangelical Christian, Jewish and Islamic organizations.
In addition, a former attorney with that organization who is now the attorney general of Nebraska, Jim Campbell, has submitted a “friend of the court” brief to the Supreme Court on behalf of his state and 19 others, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.
DeWeese-Boyd’s formal opposition to the petition was filed on Monday.
