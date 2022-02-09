DANVERS — School officials and police are investigating what they say was racist, homophobic and antisemitic graffiti found in a girls’ bathroom at the Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers.
The discovery was made Monday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents Monday by acting co-superintendents Keith Taverna and Mary Wermers.
“We are working in conjunction with the Danvers Police Department to investigate the matter,” the two said in the brief statement, in which it also decried the behavior and reaffirmed its goal of building a more inclusive and tolerant community.
“The Danvers Public Schools condemns this type of behavior and will continue to educate our students on hate speech/symbols,” the two wrote in their statement. “The district is committed to building an inclusive community where everyone belongs.”
Town Manager Steve Bartha said the graffiti included several profane words and a symbol.
The incident is the latest in a series of similar episodes reported at Danvers schools and other locations in the town.
Bartha said in an email that he and police Chief James Lovell met with the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee last month to go over a draft of a planned database where incidents would be logged and publicly available. He said after getting feedback from the committee, he anticipates that the database will go up within the next few weeks.
Other communities have also reported similar graffiti found in schools, most recently in Marblehead, where three instances of antisemitic graffiti found in the town’s middle school in January were disclosed last week.
But Danvers has faced heightened scrutiny after its school department fought efforts to obtain copies of three investigations into racist and homophobic hazing on the high school’s hockey team, then when ordered to do so, provided only heavily redacted copies that revealed nothing of substance.
Officials also faced a backlash after initially saying in December that they would no longer release public statements on every incident of graffiti, in part to prevent possible “copycat” behavior. They later clarified to say they would provide a means of notifying the public.
Monday’s notice involved a brief email sent to parents and guardians of students.
Taverna and Wermers are currently filling in for superintendent Lisa Dana, who is on a medical leave of absence.
Prior to going on leave, Dana also led an effort on behalf of the school department to convince a judge to seal documents filed in a civil lawsuit brought by the parents of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer, as first reported by The Salem News last month. The school cited security concerns for its request.
Ritzer’s parents, who have been seeking answers as to why no one noticed Philip Chism (who was convicted of Ritzer’s murder) moving around the school and grounds — at times with blood visible on his hand and clothing — for hours after the killing, opposed the impoundment request.
Last week, Lawrence Superior Court Judge John Lu ordered that the materials, including the legal arguments in the motion, be sealed for 20 years. n
