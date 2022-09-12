BEVERLY — Pro and amateur cyclists converged on Lyons Park and Lothrop Street Saturday for the 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross. The event was expected to draw hundreds of racers, including members of the U.S. national team.
Race director Paul Boudreau, of Beverly, said that last year's Gran Prix Cyclocross was “sort of a test event" and a success. They made some improvements this year, like tweaking the seaside course to improve the flow and spread out some of the sand and hill terrain.
There were seven categories for competitors throughout the day: Amateur Men, Absolute Beginners, Junior and Single Speed, Masters Men, Kids Races & Parade, Women, and Elite Men.
Cyclocross is a race-specific cycling discipline that blends road racing, mountain biking, and cross-country running on a twisting, convoluted course.
Since the course is laid out in a confined area, cyclocross is considered the most spectator-friendly of all bike racing disciplines, with crowds typically lining the route, often coming within inches of the racers as they charge by.