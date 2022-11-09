The comfort food may get the people through the door, but it’s the smiles, the warm welcome and fellowship that keeps them coming back to community suppers at the Rowley Grange on Central Street.
Tonight’s menu of pulled pork, heavenly mac and cheese, and old-school baked beans is the perfect anecdote to this rainy fall night and promises to be a hit. But before the hungry crowd shows up, Ann Prest, president of Rowley Grange No. 204, is busy making sure the food’s hot, the tables are set and the kitchen crew ready as 5 p.m. looms.
Prest, a fourth-generation Granger, admits she made an “alternate” dessert, a whoopie pie-like concoction in addition to the ginger-apple crisp she’d planned on because of the number of late reservations.
By the end of the night, the volunteer crew serves up about 90 meals — an event that is but part of the Grange’s impact on the community.
Presence in Essex County
Rowley is one of three Grange chapters in Essex County — along with Beverly Grange and Laurel Grange of West Newbury — keeping the fraternal, community based organization alive in rural America. At one time, Prest says, there were about 10 Granges in the area.
Just over a decade ago, attempts to revive the Bradford Grange in Haverhill, a longtime chapter of the state organization, sputtered out and, in 2012, North Andover’s Grange No. 128 folded after more than 113 years in operation. The three in Essex County are among 1,700 communities in the U.S. that are home to Grange chapters. Rowley, for instance, has almost 40 active members, with four more in the process of joining. Members are in the process of planning for Rowley Grange’s 130th anniversary and exploring a capital campaign to fund Grange Hall renovations, Prest says,
This year marks the Massachusetts State Grange’s 150th anniversary and Niles Larson, gatekeeper for the state Grange, said the organization was forced to adapt to the pandemic. The Grange’s in-person interactions were pretty much shelved for two years and Larson found himself leading his local Grange meetings online.
“It was quite interesting running those meetings on Zoom,” Larson says.
After the initial period, the internet allowed Grange members to get comfortable meeting online, attracting members and others who might not be able to travel or are from far-flung places, Larson says. It also allowed old Grange friends to reconnect. Locally, members of the Rowley Grange met six times during the pandemic, Prest says, with at least one face-to-face gathering with social distancing and masks in place.
But this spring, Grange members returned to hosting the monthly community meals.
“There were two whole years when we couldn’t do suppers. This spring we jumped back into it,” Prest says. For course, there were the turkey pie dinners that fill-up both the 50-seat main room and the side room with another 25 seats.
The Grange recently sponsored its own Ham and Bean supper, partially in homage to the long-time event sponsored by the volunteer fire department and its auxiliary and partially to answer the call from the community.
The days of the 400 diners flocking to the old fire station on Hammond Street are gone, but the Grange’s Ham and Bean supper had good results, she reports.
Open to all
Grange membership is open to all, she said, including anyone involved in agriculture, agricultural education or just plain interested in food production and the benefits offered by the Grange. In Massachusetts, the state Grange supports other grassroots organizations, such as Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H, and Massachusetts Agriculture in the Classroom.
Besides longstanding multi-generational membership from local farm families, the Rowley grange attracts everyone from backyard gardeners, small-scale arborists, hobbyists and gentlemen farmers. From lawyers to stay-at-home moms, all are welcome, she said. Those working in aquaculture are also encouraged to join, she said.
The comfort food with family style seating may be the most obvious, but Granges have other programs that are part of the common good focusing on service, recreation, leadership, education and community. Each grange takes on its own flavor and local community service efforts.
“Rowley has won a number of awards for community service,” Prest said, including the “infamous” campaign with the Rowley Volunteer Fire Department’s auxiliary to help finance a fire truck using S&H Green Stamps.
Grassroots organization
The Patrons of Husbandry, or the Grange, was founded in 1867 to advance methods of agriculture, and promote the social and economic needs of farmers in the U.S.
Oliver Kelley, an employee of the Bureau of Agriculture, worked for two years touring Southern and Eastern farms during reconstruction following the Civil War.
A Mason, Kelley discovered that common bonds among farmers — the need for education, agricultural innovation, advocacy and community — could be strengthened by a new organization that overcame sectional differences. The idea blossomed when Kelley and seven others, including Kelley’s niece, Caroline Hall, founded the first Grange in Freedonia, New York, in 1868. Hall served as secretary to the group of founders and would later be named as the “8th founder of the order.” She’s credited with promoting the importance and value of the “family” membership. It took a family to run a farm, she reasoned.
By 1873, the Grange had gone national, just in time for the Panic of 1873, which brought falling crop prices, increases in railroad fees, and Congressional money policies that devastated farmers’ livelihoods.
Grange membership surged in the mid-1870s with almost 900,000 active members. At both the state and national level, Grange members supported reform-minded groups such as the Greenback Party, the Populist Party, and, eventually, the Progressives.
In addition to stricter regulations on railroad fees, progressive mainstays borne out of the Grange movement include the Cooperative Extension Service, rural free mail delivery and the Farm Credit System.
In America’s not-so-recent past, causes endorsed by Grangers included Prohibition, the direct election of U.S. Senators and Women’s Suffrage. Seventy years before women in the U.S. got the right to vote, women and teens 14 or older were considered equal members of the Grange and had full voting rights.
HERITAGE POMONA GRANGES
ROWLEY GRANGE: 29 Central St, Rowley — Ann Prest, president — 978-948-7288 — Meetings 7 p.m., first and third Tuesdays of the month.
BEVERLY GRANGE: 14 Oak St, Beverly — Dorothy Carr, president — 978-363-2909 — Meetings 7 p.m., third Monday of the month.
LAUREL GRANGE OF WEST NEWBURY: 21 Garden St, West Newbury — Peter Carter, president — 978-3523818 — Meetings 7:30 p.m., the second and fourth Fridays, except July & August.