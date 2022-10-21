BOSTON — A new $2.9 million state program will provide funding to nonprofits that help facilitate mental health referrals, as part of a broader effort to reduce the number of psychiatric patients ‘boarding’ in hospital emergency rooms.
The program, unveiled by the Attorney General’s office, will offer grants to community groups that help find beds in mental health facilities for people in need of psychiatric services.
The grants, which will be capped at $250,000 per applicant, will fund community or home-based crisis or urgent mental health services, mental health crisis alternatives — such as respite services — and home-based support for patients when they are discharged from a hospital, the AG’s office said.
The money can be used to create new programs and expand the capacity of existing programs and services, or supplement a loss of funding.
Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor, said the grant program “will help connect patients in crisis with more immediate mental health support while alleviating the strain on overwhelmed hospitals.”
“As we see an increased demand for mental health services, it is vital that patients and families can access the appropriate care they need,” she said in a statement.
Money for the new grant program comes from the nearly $1 million the state received from a 2020 settlement between the AG’s office and several health care companies and insurers. The agreement was meant to resolve claims that the companies limited access to mental health and substance use treatment.
But chronic staffing shortages and other factors have also contributed to a rise in the number of psychiatric patients who are forced to ‘board’ for weeks — even months — in hospitals as they wait for open beds in mental health facilities.
As of last week, at least 597 individuals, including 95 children, were being boarded in 50 hospitals across the state awaiting services, according to the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association.
A recent survey by the hospital association found that of 56 state-licensed behavioral health facilities — which have 2,858 licensed inpatient psychiatric beds — 568 of those beds, about 20%, are offline because of staffing shortages.
Under state and federal health care guidelines, mental health facilities cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
A bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in August seeks to expand behavioral health services by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks, and to cover same-day psychiatric and emergency stabilization care.
The move is the latest aimed at addressing a mental health “crisis” that experts say has been exacerbated by the disruptions of the pandemic.
State leaders have also made a commitment to spend sizable amounts of money in coming years to improve mental health coverage and care.
Last year, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand behavioral health services and reduce boarding of psychiatric patients.
Mental health advocates said they welcome the additional funding and resources that would be offered through the new grant.
Dr. Danna Mauch, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, said she hopes the grants will help expand alternatives to boarding patients in emergency rooms, such as mobile interventions, crisis stabilization beds, or an urgent-care clinic that has the capacity to place walk-in patients.
“We really need to invest in an expansion of service alternatives to people ending up in a crisis center in an emergency room, waiting for inpatient bed,” she said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.