Peabody and Middleton will improve their internet connection in municipal buildings thanks to a recent grant from the state.
Middleton received $335,000 from the state's Community Compact Municipal Fiber grant program to implement redundancy to the North Shore fiber optic network, which is made up of Danvers, Essex, Hamilton, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham, according to a statement from Gov. Maura Healey’s office.
This work will allow a fiber optic network to become the main way data flows throughout this region.
Along with Peabody, Middleton is one of 32 municipalities and school districts who will get a chunk of $4 million in this grant money to help construct or complete their municipal fiber networks.
The $200,000 award for Peabody will expand the city’s existing municipal fiber network to include additional municipal facilities that are not already a part of this network, said Chris Ryder, Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s chief of staff.
The city will purchase new network equipment and enhance cyber security through the grant. This work will also make it easier for constituents to interact with Peabody’s government online, according to a statement from the city.
“As we all know, broadband is essential infrastructure of the 21st century,” Bettencourt said in the statement. “A fiber network is a critical resource for local government which enables us to better deliver the outstanding municipal services that taxpayers expect.”
Peabody’s municipal fiber infrastructure was built as part of an agreement that brought a second cable TV and internet provider to the city in 2019, according to the statement.
“Rather than starting from scratch, the city can utilize the grant funds to strengthen and expand the existing network, saving tens of thousands of dollars in new equipment and labor costs,” the statement said.
Danvers and Gloucester received this grant last year for similar efforts.
A $300,000 award to Danvers helped the town build high-speed fiber connections between it and the North Shore IT Collaborative, which provides a regional approach to addressing shared information technology needs between the town and Middleton, Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Topsfield and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
In Gloucester, about $460,000 in funding from the grant program supported high-speed fiber internet connections between it and Rockport, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Ipswich.
“Massachusetts residents rely on local government to deliver core services daily, and information technology plays a significant role in making that happen,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement about this year's grant recipients.
“This grant program is one of the many ways we partner with cities and towns to better serve residents, and we are proud to be able to help them improve their municipal broadband infrastructure.”
