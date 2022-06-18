Money from the state will improve internet connections within municipal buildings and departments around the North Shore.
The funding, totaling $13 million, was awarded to 86 municipalities.
Danvers and Gloucester are two of these communities, and their new funding also will be used to support fiber optic connections with other municipalities.
Danvers’ $300,000 award will be used for new high-speed fiber connections between the town and Essex, Middleton, Hamilton, Wenham, Topsfield and Manchester-by-the-Sea, which make up the North Shore IT Collaborative.
The grant will also allow Danvers’ IT department to set up and maintain a regional data center for these communities, which would essentially act as a cloud provider for municipal data.
Danvers is leading the strategic direction of the collaborative. The town’s IT department supports collaborative members in asset refreshes or small projects these communities might not have enough staff to do on their own, along with grant writing.
Collaborative members pay Danvers for these services, said Colby Cousens, Danvers’ IT director.
“The spirit of it is a collaborative, so it’s not meant to be a profit maker,” Cousens said. “It’s meant for us to collaboratively reduce costs and for Danvers to collect a small amount of net revenue.”
The new funding could also mean a better connection to the North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton, which some collaborative’s members use.
“The idea is that we could connect to there and allow connection over fiber optic cable to a number of the communities that the facility serves,” Cousens said. “We haven’t nailed down the final negotiation on that with (the center), but we’ve engaged with them and discussed the possibility now that the funding exists for it.”
In Gloucester, $459,672 in funding from the state will lead to new high-speed fiber connections between municipal offices and departments in the city and to Rockport, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Ipswich.
Currently, these communities have their own internet connections that they pay for separately. Through the grant, they will be able to buy into one large fiber optic connection that can serve them all, said Ryan Knowles, IT director for the City of Gloucester.
“By making literally a physical fiber optic connection between these cities and towns, we can essentially share bandwidth and buy one big internet connection and share it between communities, thereby saving taxpayers money.”
Gloucester is the project’s lead municipality. The city aims to start the connection through Essex, which has its IT supported by Danvers.
“Basically, by making that connection, we will be connected all the way through Danvers,” Knowles said.
The new high speed connection would also help Gloucester’s public access station, 1623 Studios.
Better internet connection would allow the station to control multiple cameras that are recording meetings or events happening simultaneously around Cape Ann, Knowles said.
“1623 only has so much staff and so many places that they can be, but by connecting with fiber optic with a high speed fiber optic connection, they don’t have to send someone physically there,” Knowles said. “One person could do, for example, multiple meetings, but it requires that kind of high speed throughput.”
