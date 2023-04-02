MARBLEHEAD — Cecropia Strong recently announced that it is partnering with Windrush Farm in North Andover to offer new grants to greatly reduce the cost of lessons for therapeutic horseback riding for adults with disabilities.
Cecropia Strong is a Marblehead-based charity that offers aid to people with physical disabilities, while Windrush Farm provides equine-assisted services for children and adults facing physical, cognitive and emotional challenges. Therapeutic horseback riding is an opportunity to participate in an enjoyable activity that helps improve balance, muscle strength, coordination and posture. Certified instructors and volunteers assist the riders as they learn new skills in the arena or ride on the trails around the farm.
Riding has always been an elite sport, reserved for those with money, the two organizations said, but with these need-based grants, anyone can take lessons.
“Windrush Farm is such a wonderful organization to partner with,” said Cecropia Strong President Julie Hahnke. “I rode there in 2018, but the cost is too prohibitive for the financially-challenged to manage. Our grants reduce the overall session fee by two-thirds, making it a more reasonable option. Everyone should experience the joy of riding the Windrush horses.”
“We are extremely grateful to Cecropia Strong for selecting Windrush Farm as their partner for the new grants,” says Windrush Farm CEO Janet Nittmann. “We very much look forward to welcoming new riders to the Windrush community.”
Windrush Farm will accept grant applications from adults with a physical disability who would like to participate in the spring session of therapeutic riding lessons at the farm. The minimum age is 18 years, and a weight limit of 185 pounds. Riding lessons are in a group and a physician’s statement is required.
Visit www.cecropiastrong.org for more information or www.windrushfarm.org.