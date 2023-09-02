BEVERLY — The city announced that it has received several grants to help fund programs ranging from mental health responders to senior center outreach.
A $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health will continue to fund two full-time clinicians who respond along with police to calls for people with mental health and/or substance abuse issues. The goal of the program is to divert people from arrest and get them into treatment. The grant also supports police departments in Ipswich, Gloucester, Essex, Manchester and Rockport.
The Beverly Council on Aging received a $7,500 Title III B Senior Care grant to support its outreach program. The program involves staff members contacting and assisting senior citizens, especially those identified as having the greatest economic and social need.
A $20,027 grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s State 911 Department will be used to provide training for dispatchers on mutual aid deployments in cases of natural disasters and help with staffing in the event of line-of-duty deaths, widespread illness and major events.
Massachusetts Task Force 1, the Federal Emergency Management Agency urban search-and-rescue team based in Beverly, received a $1,314,456 grant to support its operations. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.
Beverly Regional Airport received a $295,290 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to complete an aeronautical study and obstruction analysis of the airport’s runways.
Mayor Mike Cahill said in a press release that the grants from both the state and federal government help the city “provide a broad range of essential services to residents without using city tax dollars.”
“Grant funding helps alleviate the strain on our municipal operational budget, so we are able to fund various projects and programs that benefit the people of Beverly,” Cahill said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.