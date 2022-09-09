BEVERLY — The Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce will hold its 11th annual GBCC Business Awards on Sept. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Danversport in Danvers.
This year’s award nominees are:
Business Person of the Year: Chris Lovasco, YMCA of the North Shore; Kurt Steinberg, Montserrat College of Art; Julie Low, Law Office of Julie Low; Linda Turcotte, Turcotte Homes; Sue Gabriel, Beverly Bootstraps.
Nonprofit of the Year: Beverly Bootstraps; Beverly Regional YMCA; Danvers YMCA; Grateful Friends; Montserrat College of Art; North Shore Community Action Program.
Emerging Leader: Alex Ray, Leslie S. Ray Insurance; Chris Mooney, Sterling Insurance; Matthew Eriksen, Good Brand Partners; Medley Long III, Medley Creative Group; Nicolle Balesteri, Edward Jones.
Large Business of the Year: Atlantic Ambulance; Flip the Bird; Marblehead Bank; North Shore Bank.
Small Business of the Year: Boston Chauffeur; Gentile Brewing; Jolie Tea Company; Larcom Theater; Martins Dental; Mane Attraction Wigs; Russell Center for Chiropractic.
Family Business: Anchor Home Medical; Beverly Glass; Coastal Windows & Exteriors; MCJ Insurance; Michaud Mitsubishi.
Sole Proprietor of the Year: Alicia Zampitella, Zampitella Creative; Linda Turcotte, Turcotte Homes; Marisa Cole, Sensational Travel; Maureen O’Grady, Opulenza; Melissa McLaughlin, Restorative Muscular Therapy.
Special recognition awards will be given to Bill and Joyce Cummings, Luminary Award; Rick Mooney, Leslie S. Ray Hall of Fame; and Medley Long III, Citizen of the Year.
Tickets for the event are $85 and include a full-course dinner. Tickets can be purchased at GreaterBeverlyChamber.com.