SALEM — In a world of Sanderson Sisters and Jack Skellingtons, it may have been hard to catch that the Greek God of the Underworld and his captive love were walking the streets.
Jeremy and Kylie Finley, of Salem, took to the streets as one of the best known Greek myths for Halloween this year. For them, it was an all-day affair as they spoke at about noon Monday.
Jeremy, in blue, is Hades, the brother of Zeus and God of the Underworld. Kylie, as Persephone, is the daughter of Zeus and Demeter, the Goddess of Nature, and becomes Queen of the Underworld after being abducted by Hades... but let's skip that last part.
"Today, for the face paint, it took four hours to be done (for Persephone), and another two hours for him. For his hair... another five hours," Persephone said. "It technically took half a month for the dress, and for the crown, we had to wait for the orders."
The couple were up at 2 a.m. to begin the work. In addition to the makeup, the two consumed quite the amount of coffee to complete the ritual, according to Jeremy Finley.
"When I'm down here, I feel more at home," said Kylie Finley, adding that the feeling of the city led the two to want to move here.
Then again, "I've watched Hocus Pocus since I was a child, and I haven't missed one Halloween," Jeremy Finley said. "In my opinion, Hocus Pocus is the best Halloween movie of all time."