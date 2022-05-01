BEVERLY - Green Beverly needs your help - and your vote - to win a grant that will fund the collection of fresh, nutritious foods and vegetables to help provide healthy menus to those in need while cutting greenhouse emissions.
The $25,000 from State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant program would go to Feeding Our Under-Served Neighbors, a program that helps all residents lead more sustainable lives through actionable information and inspiration.
By collecting excess, edible food from restaurants, supermarkets and local farms, Green Beverly's program is able to focus on two unmet needs in the Beverly community.
One need is to help under-served residents with fresh, nutritious food. The second need is to reduce the community’s environmental footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. By diverting food from the waste stream, it will help to dramatically reduce the city's "footprint" – both on the production side and on the waste side. Other than composting, no other mechanism exists today to divert excess food from the waste stream.
The deadline for voting Friday. Voting takes only 5 seconds by logging in on Google or Facebook, and doesn't require any burdensome sign-ups.
With a $25,000 grant, Green Beverly would be able to purchase the capital, hire the staff, and rent the transportation needed to make this project a reality. Capital equipment would include a walk-in freezer, a walk-in cooler, dry storage shelving, and inventory management software. Although the bulk of the food donated by restaurants will be delivered at a centralized location (church basement), the grant would help provide staff for some food pick-up and to be present when the food distribution agencies pick up their food. Green Beverly anticipate 2 part-time staffers.
Program is already partially funded thanks to a grant from New England Biolabs Foundation, but the State Farm grant would allow full implementation.
Green Beverly was one of more than 4,000 original grant applicants and among 200 finalists and the only finalist in Massachusetts. There will be 100 winners and Green Beverly has a shot if the effort can get the vote
VOTE TODAY: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2043270 (OR tinyurl.com/vote4GB)