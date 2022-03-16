Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, is celebrating the coming of Earth Day throughout the whole month of April with fun activities in Ipswich and nearby surrounding areas.
All of these events are free, but participants are asked to register for them at ecga.org under events.
On Saturday, April 2, 9-11 a.m., there will be Pictures with Pups at Castle Neck River Reservation, for a dog and dog-walker appreciation event. Pictures will be taken by local photographer David Alden-St.Pierre. Download free photos after the event.
On Sunday, April 10, 1-3 p.m., there will be a Tree Identification Walk at Willowdale Mill Reservation, Hamilton.
Explore one of Greenbelt’s oldest properties with Land Manager and Trails Coordinator Dave McKinnon as he identifies common tree and plant species.
On Sunday, April 24, 1-3 p.m., the land trust will host Conservation Story at John J. Donovan Reservation/Sagamore Hill Conservation Area, Hamilton.
Chris LaPointe, Greenbelt’s vice president, will lead a walk and explain how efforts have conserved this property for public use.
On Wednesday, April 27, 9:30 — 11 a.m., there will be GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex and on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch leads an exploration of Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt’s newest conservation areas. A special preview of this 93-acre property that is soon to be open to the public.
For more information, go to ecga.org.