HAVERHILL — Many locals may know that the land here was home to the Pentucket and Pennacook tribes, but most don’t know much more than that.
Claudia Fox Tree, an artist, educator and descendent of the Arawak tribe, will help fill in some of that missing knowledge March 22 during a 6:30 p.m. presentation that’s part of Greenbelt of Essex County’s 2023 Film & Lecture Series at HC Media, Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St.
Fox Tree’s topic, “Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People,” will offer insight into a more complete story of Indigenous contributions and ways to dismantle stereotypes and historical inaccuracies. Participants will discover conversations about common contributions can be enhanced.
“I think it’s educational as opposed to entertainment .... because while I have broad discussions about issues of diversity, I focus on Indigenous peoples also known as Native Americans. My experience has been that even though we live on the land of Indigenous peoples, we know very little about Indigenous people. And there’s this balance, it’s not even a balance, there is an unbalance of hypervisibility of things that are not accurate like sports teams, names of cars, and belief that everybody’s dead, that it’s all in the past.”
“So there’s this hypervisibility that is inaccurate and then there’s this invisibility of everything else — the accurate stories, the songs, the dances, the music...”
Native Americans are “hypervisible in our film industry, in television, even when you look at episodic shows you always have the ‘Thanksgiving episode,’ and that’s rarely accurate as well. We live on the land of the Wampanoag so even here where we know the nation and they had a prominent place in history, we just don’t have accurate information about them.”
Fox Tree will begin with what today’s occupants of this land typically know about indigenous contributions and build on that. “I help people think about what they might not know that is Indigenous, and what they do know about it. If they do know that it’s Indigenous, then they can go a little bit deeper in understanding the connection to the natural world in particular, but also how it can be used to dismantle stereotypes.”
“I focus on the contributions, particularly things people would know, but not know the whole story about, because even if you know it, you’re missing huge chunks of information. One of the biggest problems with that kind of an education here in the United States is that there is no place in the world where we could expect this story to be told,” she said.
“It isn’t like native people had a mass migration to another part of the world and there’s a huge group of them that have a film industry, a music industry, authors, literature, actors, politicians, bankers and musicians. That doesn’t exist so here is the people’s land from the past to the present and here is where we — as allies — need to make our stand that this needs to be included in the history of this country.”
Fox Tree, who identifies as an Arawak, said she considers herself an “ally to those indigenous people who have lived here and have particular relationships with the U.S. government.”
“I like a constructivism approach. I like to have people do things, and reflect on what they are doing and come to some realizations themselves,” she said. Some presentations include hands-on activity.
An example Fox Tree often shares is in the story of corn or maize.
Corn, she said, is Indigenous to the Americas. Just as native peoples were labeled nomadic “hunter-gatherers” and the continent was considered an “untamed wilderness” by Europeans, the story of corn is steeped in misinformation. The reality, she said, is that maize was the product of centuries of careful and purposeful propagation, nurtured and grown “into” what we think as corn today.
“It did not grow like that in the woods. To be sure there are things that grew in the wilds and woods — strawberries and mushrooms — that still pretty much look the same now, but corn was not one of them. It was bio-engineered, it used genetic knowledge, agriculture technology, cross-pollination, where to plant, when to plant ... that is ‘taming the wilderness.’ That is agricultural. Just because it wasn’t planted in long rows, doesn’t mean it’s not agricultural. That means sedentary so you have to stay (to plant, grow and harvest).”
Understanding just those basic facts will begin the dismantling of stereotypes, she said,
She’ll also raise the question of “Who domesticated who?”
She will — if asked — take up the hot issue of Indigenous mascots or imagery of sports teams or corporate products and the need to remove them.
“Mascotry is more than just misappropriation of Indigenous images, it’s the chants, the motions, the dance that accompany them often. I didn’t think in my lifetime, I’d see them go away but in fact they are. It’s changing — Eskimo Pies has changed its name, Mutual of Omaha doesn’t use that image anymore, certainly there are sports teams, there’s Land O Lakes butter...”
More and more organizations, businesses and others are ditching offensive images and names.
“Maybe they are seeing the bottom line, people won’t buy their products, or maybe they are seeing the ‘justice’ line — that it’s not right to do,” she said.
What does she expect participants to take away from the session?
“To think twice about anything you hear about Indigenous people and start to do your own research and work, because there’s just so much more to the story. If they walk away understanding they’ve been lied to and have not learned accurate history, that’s a natural outcome for them to say “why wasn’t I taught this?” she said.
“I don’t want them to leave that way, but it’s inevitable because it’s true — ‘Why wasn’t I taught this? and what am I going to do about this?’ is the next step.”
IF YOU GO
Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People
Claudia Fox Tree
Greenbelt’s 2023 Film & Lecture Series
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 22
HC Media, Studio 101
2 Merrimack St., Haverhill