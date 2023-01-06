Greenbelt will kick off its free 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” - four thought-provoking, interactive events - beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18.
First up is "Reading the Forested Landscape," with noted naturalist Tom Wessels Wednesday at 6 p.m., via Zoom with registration required to access the link.
Wessels, author of "Reading the Forested Landscape," and other ecological field guides, will interpret participants’ photos of landscapes during this hour-long Zoom presentation. Using clue, participants will see the links tying together the shape of the land, signs of fire damage, distribution and types of plants, and man-made features like stone walls. Learn to decipher how land has been changed and shaped for countless centuries by people and by nature.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., "Cooked: Survival by Zip Code - Film and Discussion," with Marcos Luna, professor at Salem State's Department of Geography and Sustainability, will explain how mapping tools can help save lives. The event is hosted by Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn, with free parking available.
“In 1995, Chicago was hit by an extreme, record-breaking heat wave…and the lives of 739 residents were lost in a single week; mostly poor, African-American, and elderly residents. ...This offbeat doc connects the dots… and [explores] the ways in which class, race and zip code predetermine our chances of survival during environmental crises and [asks] why we don't treat that as a disaster.”
Luna will discuss how his team at Salem State University uses mapping tools to identify communities vulnerable to climate change ahead of time and protect them.
On Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m., "Mycorrhizae and Trees - A Fungal Connection," with mycophile Maria Pinto Wednesday, introduce participants to the wonderful world of fungus and their special relationships with trees at Riverwalk Brewery, Newburyport.
In 2021, serious spring and summer rain resulting not only in an abundance of mushrooms and assorted fungi, but interest in mycology soared into popular culture and books about fungus rose to the best sellers lists. Pinto is an educator, author, Boston Mycological Club member and avid mushroom hunter.
On Wednesday, March 22, 6:30 pm, Claudia Fox-Tree will present "Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People," at HC Media Studio 101, Haverhill.
Fox-Tree, artist and educator, Arawak (Yurumein) will focus on Indigenous contributions to human understanding of the environment as she leads an interactive presentation on historical and present misconceptions. "How do we decolonize what we have learned about Native American achievements, especially when it comes to the environment?
This presentation will help connect the dots from the past to the present about how Indigenous ingenuity impacted Americans and cultures around the world."
All events are free, but registration is required. Visit www.ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more.