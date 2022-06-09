ESSEX — Greenbelt’s headquarters, Cox Reservation in Essex, is a favorite go-to locations with painters, photographers and nature lovers of all kinds. The place is, after all, pretty as a picture and an iconic plein air painting location.
Greenbelt will throw opens its doors this weekend to art lovers of all kinds as it hosts the 33rd Annual Art in the Barn Friday and Saturday.
With paintings, photographs, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and more, Art in the Barn is recognized as one of the North Shore’s premier art events, showcasing the work of some of the most talented artists in the region.
An annual fundraising event for the past three decades, the show takes place at Cox Reservation in Essex beginning on Friday, June 10, with a 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. exhibit with a later, 5 — 8:30 p.m., exhibit and party.
On Friday, local favorites, Labor in Vain, will provide the music with beer from True North Ales and sustenance provided by Butter UR Biscuit food truck.
On Saturday, June 11, Art in the Barn will be open from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. with artist demonstrations around the property.
Source Bakery and Little Wolf Coffee will be on hand Saturday.
A special silent auction is planned. Artists donate 50% or more of proceeds to Greenbelt’s conservation work
