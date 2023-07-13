SALEM — Groom Construction Co., Inc., recently awarded three scholarships to exceptional, local high school students pursuing careers in construction and construction related fields. Groom's annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Scholarship went to Sharonjit Kaur and Construction Management scholarships went to Nathan Braz and Harrison Curtis.
Kaur will be attending the Wentworth Institute of Technology in the fall, studying civil engineering with a minor in business. She studied engineering at the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School. While there, she worked closely with the school’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion community. As co-founder of the U-Act Organization, she collaborated with the DEI coach to teach students in the school and adjacent neighborhoods about diversity and other topics beneficial to the school and community. Kaur is dedicated to supporting equality and combatting bias and wants to contribute to the construction industry by sharing her ideas and learning from others in order to establish a diverse and equitable workplace.
Braz will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall, studying construction management, as well as architecture. His father is a carpenter who owns his own business. Braz told the scholarship committee that his father is one of the most hardworking and talented people he has ever met, still working at the age of 60 and building the house they live in today. Braz has worked with his father many times over the years, and it has inspired him to go into the construction field. He plans to someday take over the business and strives to do incredible projects, just like his father. He said his dream is to one day design and create his own lake house to pass onto his kids and inspire them to go into the construction field.
Curtis will be attending Clemson University in the fall, studying mechanical or electrical engineering. He plans to pursue a career in construction and more specifically engineering because he believes he can use it to impact the future. Discovering ways to build and design infrastructure more sustainably and efficiently is key to solving many of the problems we face, such as climate change, energy efficiency and urbanization throughout the country and the world. Curtis was a varsity captain for soccer, indoor track, and outdoor track, gaining skills as both a leader and teammate. He was also senior class secretary and part of the National Honor Society, Chess Club, and Mental Health Club. He volunteered at Marblehead Children’s Center and tutored classmates, which helped him develop his organizational and customer service skills while also helping him hone his ability to work efficiently.
"Groom Construction is pleased to award these scholarships to such exceptional young leaders who are destined to make a mark on this world,” says Dwight Groom, one of the partners at Groom Construction.