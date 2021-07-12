Group forms to save Salt Island

GLOUCESTER — A new group has formed to save the privately-owned island off the coast of Good Harbor Beach from potential development.
The community group Save Salt Island was formed by 20 local and non-local nature lovers who are dedicated to protecting Salt Island from development both now and in the future, according to the group's Facebook page.
"The idea is that it is really to make sure that any development plans meet all of the laws and rules and regulations to save the coastline and the coastal water bodies," group member Jayne Knott told the Times last week. "Our goal is to protect the beautiful natural spaces."
Knott further explained that Save Salt Island's ultimate goal would be to have a conservation restriction placed on the island so it would be permanently preserved. Such a restriction is a legal agreement that permanently limits use of the land in order to protect it from future development.
The group formed after its members got wind that the island's owner was planning to erect a fence and bring goats onto the island to get rid of poison ivy.
This isn’t the first time a group has formed to save the island from potential development.
In 2017, the island went on the market for the first time since 1959 for $750,000. At that time, a coalition of Cape Ann conservation groups led by Essex County Greenbelt attempted to purchase the island with the intention of preserving it.
That group spearheaded by Greenbelt included the city’s Historical Commission, Friends of Good Harbor, the Brier Neck Association and Save Our Shores Gloucester.
In December 2017, the Martignetti family purchased the island for $250,000 as a personal endeavor, Ronald Martignetti told the Times.
Since the purchase went through, not much has happened on the island, which is accessible from Good Harbor Beach to waders at low tide. The family still allows the general public to roam the rocks and shore's edge.
But when a rendering of a mansion circulated around Cape Ann and fence posts began popping up around the island's perimeter, people began to question the owners' intentions. The family owns the island as Salt Island LLC, according to property records.
Although a member of the Martignetti family has explained that the renderings were just "dreams" and the family does not have any imminent plans to build on the property, others aren't too sure they believe them.
"I understand that the real intent is to build a big house on the island and that this is the first step," resident David Riker said at a Conservation Commission meeting in June.
Others expressed similar concerns, explaining that any goats on the island would destroy more than just poison ivy.
"The tipping point for me in this proposal is how are you to get goats to only eat leaves and not the root systems?" Commissioner Dave Sargent asked at the meeting.
With these questions and more left unanswered, Salt Island LLC will be going before the Conservation Commission for the second time on July 21 where there will also be a scheduled public hearing for the community to air their concerns.
