BOSTON — Massachusetts voters could get a say in whether the state should legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic and recreational use with proposals pitched for 2024 ballot.
The group Massachusetts for Mental Health Options last week filed paperwork with the Attorney General’s office to put a pair of ballot questions before voters next year that would, if approved, make “magic mushrooms” legal for adults 21 and older, and set up a system of sales and taxation.
“Its intent is to remove the personal use of natural psychedelic substances from the illicit market and to provide supervised, safe access in a therapeutic setting through a regulated and taxed system,” the group stated in a summary of the proposed referendum.
The group is backed by the Washington, D.C.-based New Approach political action committee, which has supported similar initiatives in Oregon and Colorado in recent years.
Supporters frame the proposal as a way to help treat mental illness, citing recent studies showing promise with psilocybin as a therapeutic drug.
“We’re facing a severe mental health crisis in Massachusetts and across the country. First responders are on the frontlines — not only in helping others but oftentimes suffering themselves from trauma and burnout,” said Sarko Gergerian, a Winthrop police officer, one of 18 registered voters who signed the petitions. “Natural psychedelic medicines have the potential to heal us in ways that no other therapy can.”
Michael Botelho, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and co-founder of New England Veterans for Plant Medicine, said he turned to psilocybin to wean himself off addictive prescription opioids he was taking for post-traumatic stress following his service in Iraq during the Gulf War. He says it saved his life.
“Just two grams of psilocybin mushrooms grown at home helped me kick those addictive meds. I could get up. I could work. I could live again.” he said. “If we don’t allow people to access plant-based psychedelics affordably and grow their own then the message is that it’s okay to let veterans die.”
On Beacon Hill, state lawmakers are considering several legislative proposals that call for legalizing psilocybin for therapies and recreational use.
Supporters of the move urged lawmakers to approve the measures during a hearing before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee last month.
Psilocybin is currently illegal under federal law, classified as a Schedule 1 drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act along with LSD, heroin and other drugs, with no accepted medical uses.
But that hasn’t stopped at least two states and several Massachusetts communities, including Salem, Amherst and Cambridge, from voting to decriminalize small amounts of psilocybin and authorize its use for therapy.
In January, Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin for regulated use in treating mental health issues. Voters approved legalizing the drug in 2020 as part of a ballot question that also decriminalized the personal possession of small amounts of harder drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Unlike recreational cannabis, Oregon’s law doesn’t allow for the retail sale of psilocybin, and consumption must take place at licensed “service” centers.
In November, Colorado voters approved a law legalizing the drug in therapeutic settings and authorizing regulators to create rules for a new “psychedelics” industry.
It also decriminalizes the “personal use” of the substances, allowing adults 21 and older to possess and grow psychedelic mushrooms in their own homes.
Supporters point to a growing body of evidence that psilocybin can have beneficial impacts on treating psychological disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder and end-of-life anxiety.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized “breakthrough therapy” status for the psychedelic drug for the purposes of clinical trials being conducted by private research companies.
Recent studies, based on decades of research into use of the drug, showed promise for treating symptoms of major depression, cancer and other ailments
The proposals are among 42 proposed ballot questions submitted to Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office for consideration for the 2024 and 2026 ballots.
If Campbell certifies either of the psychedelic mushroom questions, supporters must gather signatures of 74,574 registered voters by mid-November, the first of several hurdles to make the 2024 ballot.
