BOSTON — A coalition of environmental groups is calling on the Baker administration to put the brakes on state subsidies for large-scale solar power projects, which they say are destroying farmlands and forests.
In a petition to Gov. Charlie Baker, the groups ask the governor to set a statewide moratorium on tax incentives and other subsidies for industrial solar projects and redirect the money to solar projects on rooftops and existing infrastructure.
More than 1,400 people signed the petition, according to the coalition, which was delivered to Baker’s office last week.
Backers of the moratorium say the move would give cities and towns more time to set bylaws on large-scale solar projects, to offset the impact on farmland and open space amid a “gold rush” for available sites by clean-energy developers.
“By putting solar on forested land, we are killing the planet in the name of trying to save it,” said Meg Sheehan, co-founder of the Plymouth-based Save the Pine Barrens, a member of the coalition. “Saving forests is climate action, and destroying forests for ground-mounted solar panels is not.”
The activists are taking aim at the state’s SMART solar subsidy program, which they argue “leads to the destruction of forests, farmland, wetlands and Native American cultural sites, and threatens drinking water resources.”
They cite the loss of more than 4,000 acres of open space and forests for industrial solar projects with over 100,000 more acres of open space likely to be torn up for solar projects under the state’s clean-energy blueprint.
The groups say the subsidies have created a “gold-rush” with solar developers like Borrego Solar, NextSun, and out-of-state limited liability corporations “exploiting” cities and towns that have available open space and farmland.
They claim some municipal officials refer to the developers as “solar predators” because they threaten lawsuits against local governments that try to block the projects.
The push to curb subsidies for industrial solar projects stems from a running dispute in several southeastern towns where environmental groups say coastal Pine Barren forests have been destroyed for large-scale solar projects.
Fred Beddell, a Northampton farmer, called the growth of the industrial solar industry the “greatest threat” to the future of farming in the state.
“Covering farmland with solar means more food insecurity, less opportunity for beginning farmers and higher land costs for all farmers,” he said. “At this time of spiraling farm labor and energy costs, driving up land rental and purchase price for farmland will be the final nail in the coffin for farmers in Massachusetts.”
It’s not clear whether Baker, who steps down from the governor’s office at the end of the year, will respond to the coalition’s request.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.