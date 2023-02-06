BEVERLY — The city has extended an agreement with an art conservation center to restore a mural that was part of the old McDonald’s building on the waterfront for decades.
The Gruppe mural, as it is known, was taken to the Williamstown Art Conservation Center in 2020 to be restored, with the work being paid for in part with $35,000 in funding from the Beverly Community Preservation Committee.
But the conservation center missed the deadline for the project and asked the committee for a year’s extension, which it approved last month.
Heather Richter, chair of the Beverly CPC, said the work was delayed due to the pandemic and the committee had no problem with extending the deadline.
The $35,000 in funding from the CPC will not increase, she said.
“Things happen, so we grant extensions pretty regularly,” Richter said. “I’m just really excited to get it back and give people a chance to see it.”
The mural was painted on an inside wall of the McDonald’s in the 1970s by renowned Cape Ann artist Emile Gruppe and his son, Robert. It depicts an aerial view of Beverly Harbor stretching across the old Beverly-Salem bridge to Salem.
The McDonald’s closed in 1994 and the building was purchased by the city. It was used as a homeless shelter, storage for recycling bins, and a harbormaster’s office over the years, but remained mostly empty. Since the mural is 23 feet long and was painted on the wall, not hanging on the wall, it remained in the building, mostly unseen by the public, for the next 25 years.
The building was finally demolished in 2019 to make way for a new restaurant. The city went to great lengths to remove the mural before the demolition and take it to Williamstown. The plan is to display it in the Beverly Public Library once it is restored.
The mural was considered worth saving due to the prominence of the artist and for its “high artistic value” and “representation of Beverly culture,” according to the Beverly Historic District Commission. The commission voted in 2020 to determine the mural historically significant, making it eligible for community preservation funds, which are raised through a 1% surcharge on property taxes in Beverly.
The city is also using $25,000 that it received as mitigation for a gas pipe project in Beverly Harbor toward the cost of the restoration, which is $60,000 in total.
Conservators at the Williamstown Art Conservation Center recently reached out to the city to ask if they could cut the Gruppe mural into three or four pieces in order to make it easier to transport and eventually hang in the Beverly library.
Chairman Bill Finch said the commission agreed that the mural could be cut into sections, but will have further discussions on the details.
“The issue is transporting it without doing damage,” Finch said. “It’s heavy and fragile.”
One art dealer said the Gruppe painting could be worth around $65,000, according to a 2017 Salem News story. In an interview in 2019, Robert Gruppe said he didn’t consider it a “masterpiece,” however, noting that his father even asked a tall construction worker who was in the building at the time to paint the sky.
“But it is part of Americana,” he said.
