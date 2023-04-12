BEVERLY — Mayoral candidate Paul Guanci said Tuesday that he is dropping out of the race after revelations surfaced that he liked derogatory Twitter comments regarding race, gender, immigration and election denial.
Guanci deleted his Twitter account before he announced his candidacy last week, but screenshots of the account were provided to The Salem News. In an interview on Tuesday morning, Guanci said he was “embarrassed and truly sorry for liking or commenting on immature, insensitive and inappropriate comments.” Later in the day he called a reporter to say he was withdrawing from the mayor’s race.
“It would be irresponsible of me to even consider running for mayor now,” Guanci said.
He acknowledged liking at least three of the tweets that were provided to The Salem News. One showed a “Vets Before Illegals” sign with the comment, “If you’re a lazy bum, and you prefer stealing other people’s money rather than working for your own, then you’ll be right at home in the democrat party.”
Another said, “81 million votes, my ass!,” in reference to President Joe Biden’s winning total in the 2020 election, to which Guanci commented, “Agreed. Not even close.” The third comment that Guanci acknowledged liking was by a Twitter account called American Soldier for Christ and referenced “unelected Nazi psycho Klaus Schwab,” who is chairman of the World Economic Forum. The tweet said “It’s time for Patriots to roll hard on this fool.”
The shared screenshots also showed Guanci liking several other comments, although he said he does not remember liking those tweets and suggested it may have been done by someone who hacked into his Twitter account. One of those comments said, “You want to be a transgender, so be it ... Stay the (expletive) away from my kids.”
Another alleged that money was missing from a charity associated with Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is Black, and said, “check those POPEYES CHICKEN receipts ...”. The screenshots also show that Guanci liked tweets that called Biden a pedophile and blamed the Jan. 6 attacks on former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and the FBI.
Guanci, 58, announced last week that he would run for mayor against incumbent Mayor Mike Cahill. Guanci served for 20 years on the City Council, including 16 as council president, before deciding not to run for reelection in 2021.
Guanci said he deleted his Twitter account, @PaulGuanci, when he decided to enter the mayor’s race. All of the tweets provided to The Salem News were posted in January, February and March of this year.
In an interview with The Salem News, Guanci said he got “caught up” in world and national political issues after he stepped down from the City Council and expressed his frustration and anxiety through the “sometimes toxic world of Twitter.”
“It really changed my whole mindset,” he said. “I’m not that person.”
Guanci, who owns Super Sub on Cabot Street, said he became upset that national politics was affecting his business, his employees and his family.
“I can’t apologize for my politics and religious beliefs and being upset about the way things have been in the country the past few years,” he said.
Guanci said the divisive tweets that he liked go against the nonpartisan, cooperative style that he emphasized in his years running City Council meetings. He was first elected to the council in 1999 and was the leading vote-getter among councilor-at-large candidates in eight elections, which automatically made him council president for those two-year terms.
“I hope that I can be judged on my 20 years of serving the residents of Beverly on the City Council and the 40 years I have served the Beverly business community,” he said. “My charitable and volunteer philanthropy and commitment to the city has kept me going all these years. I understand there is some unrepairable damage done, but hopefully I will be judged on my past and future merits.”
